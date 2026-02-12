Lawyer Shot Dead Inside Rampur District Panchayat Office; Clerk Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight inside the District Panchayat office in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Tuesday. The incident has sparked outrage among the local legal community.

The deceased, identified as Advocate Farooq, had reached the office after his wife, Gausia, who works there as a clerk, called him following a heated argument with another clerk, Asgar Ali, a resident of Milak Tahavvar village in the Patwai police station area.

Licensed Revolver Used in Shooting

According to reports, Gausia and Asgar Ali had an altercation earlier in the day (February 11). Following this, Gausia called her husband to the office. Farooq went directly to Asgar Ali’s cabin, where a verbal dispute escalated into a physical scuffle.

During the confrontation, the accused allegedly fired at Farooq with his licensed revolver and also assaulted Gausia with the butt of the weapon. The injured lawyer was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Gausia also sustained injuries in the incident.

Following the killing, the victim’s family members created a ruckus in the emergency ward of the district hospital.

Accused Clerk Arrested, Investigation Underway

Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Mishra, Additional SP Anurag Singh, and District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi reached the hospital to pacify the agitated family members.

Lawyers in Rampur expressed anger over the incident, stating that advocates do not feel safe under the current administration and that the killing reflects a breakdown in law and order.

Police have arrested the accused clerk, Asgar Ali, who was also injured in the scuffle. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a detailed investigation is underway.

SP Vidya Sagar Mishra said that Advocate Farooq had gone to the District Panchayat office where his wife works. A dispute broke out between him and the clerk, following which Asgar allegedly opened fire. Farooq was taken to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family.