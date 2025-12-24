Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRajasthan Govt Warns Schools Against Forcing Students To Dress As Santa

Rajasthan Govt Warns Schools Against Forcing Students To Dress As Santa

An order issued on December 22 by additional district education officer Ashok Wadhwa said that action will be taken if any complaint in this regard is filed.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jaipur: The education department in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district has warned private schools against compelling students to dress as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations.

An order issued on December 22 by additional district education officer Ashok Wadhwa said that action will be taken if any complaint in this regard is filed. Wadhwa said schools must not put unnecessary pressure on students or parents to participate in such activities.

"Action will be taken under rules if any school is found forcing students," the order stated.

Wadhwa said there is no objection if activities related to Christmas are organised with the consent of parents and children. However, if students are compelled or parents are pressurised, the school management concerned will be held responsible.

He said December 25 is also observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, and schools should maintain sensitivity and balance in their programmes without any coercion.

The order mentioned a representation by the Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch to the district education authorities, alleging that some schools have been compelling children to dress up as Santa Claus in recent years, causing resentment among parents.

The organisation said Sriganganagar is predominantly a Hindu-Sikh majority area and no particular tradition should be imposed. PTI SDA MNK MNK

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Schools Christmas Rajasthan Christmas
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget