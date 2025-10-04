Congress Launches Rajasthan Initiative: Grassroots Democracy To Elect District Leaders

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCongress Launches Rajasthan Initiative: Grassroots Democracy To Elect District Leaders

This initiative, led by party leaders, seeks to strengthen internal democracy and organisational structure, ensuring grassroots voices are heard and fostering unity within the party.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jaipur, Oct 4 (IANS) In a significant step toward strengthening internal democracy, observers appointed by the Congress, on Saturday, have commenced their visits to various districts across Rajasthan as part of the Organisation Creation Campaign.

Tasked with gathering feedback from grassroots workers and local leaders, senior Congress party observers are leading the search for new district presidents through a transparent and inclusive selection process -- a key initiative envisioned by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot noted that from Saturday, party observers have begun their visits to various districts in Rajasthan, and urged all Congress workers to cooperate fully.

"Let Rajasthan lead by example and show the rest of the country how the Congress is committed to inner party democracy and organisational reform," he added.

He also underlined the importance of impartiality in this process.

"It is our duty to create an environment where observers can work freely, without any influence or pressure. The more transparent and unbiased this process remains, the stronger the outcome will be. This campaign is not just about choosing leaders; it is about rebuilding trust and unity within the party," Gehlot said.

He shared details on Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's historic and innovative experiment within the Congress to strengthen the party's organisational structure under the Organisation Creation Campaign.

"This step reflects a deep commitment to internal democracy, decentralisation, and collective leadership -- the very principles on which the Congress party was founded," Gehlot said and added, "Under this campaign, for the first time, senior leaders of the party are being appointed as observers to oversee the process of selecting district presidents. These observers will travel to each district and block to collect feedback from grassroots workers, local leaders, and stakeholders across the organisation. This bottom-up approach ensures that the voices of every party worker are heard, respected, and reflected in the final selection of district-level leadership."

He emphasised that this transparent and participatory method marks a significant shift from traditional top-down appointments.

It empowers workers at the grassroots and instills a sense of ownership and accountability in the organisation.

"Whoever is selected through this democratic process will enjoy the full support and confidence of the entire party -- from the Central leadership to the local cadre," Gehlot said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS #Rajasthan
Read more
Embed widget