Dramatic Fire Scare: Man Throws Lighter Into Fuel Tank At Raipur Petrol Pump | WATCH

A routine refuelling stop turned into a near-disaster in Raipur after two young men allegedly attempted to set a motorcycle ablaze at a petrol station, triggering a sudden fire that could have spiralled into a major tragedy.

The incident unfolded at around 7:40 pm on February 18 at Sangita Fuels near Karma Chowk in the Urla area. What began as a routine visit to refill a motorcycle tank quickly escalated into chaos, as captured in CCTV footage that has since surfaced.

Swift Action Prevents Major Blaze

According to police, the two men arrived at the petrol pump on a motorcycle. As an attendant began filling the tank, the pillion rider got off the vehicle and attempted to light a cigarette. When the employee asked him not to smoke, a basic safety rule at fuel stations, the man reportedly grew angry.

In a reckless move, he allegedly threw the lighter into the motorcycle’s fuel tank. Flames erupted almost instantly, leaping towards both the bike and the fuel nozzle. The sudden flare-up sent both the rider and the pump attendant scrambling away from the blaze.

Amid the panic, another petrol pump worker acted decisively. He pulled the fuel hose away, switched off the main fuel supply, and grabbed a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. Some of the burning fuel splashed onto the two accused during the commotion.

CCTV Leads to Arrest

Using CCTV footage from the site, police identified the accused as Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Birgaon in Urla, and Imran Quraishi of AHP Colony. After the fire was brought under control, the two men allegedly attempted to flee. However, pump staff detained them and alerted the police.

Officers from Urla Police Station later arrested the duo and seized both the motorcycle and the lighter used in the incident.

Inspector Rohit Mahelkar of Urla Police said a case has been registered under sections related to arson and acts endangering public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety at fuel stations, where even a small spark can have catastrophic consequences.

A similar episode was reported in 2024 in Hyderabad, when an inebriated man identified as Chiran allegedly ignited a lighter while fuel was being dispensed into a scooter at a petrol pump. Around 10 to 11 people, including two employees, were present at the time. The man was later arrested.