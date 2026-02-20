Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDramatic Fire Scare: Man Throws Lighter Into Fuel Tank At Raipur Petrol Pump | WATCH

Dramatic Fire Scare: Man Throws Lighter Into Fuel Tank At Raipur Petrol Pump | WATCH

A worker's quick action in shutting off the fuel supply and using a fire extinguisher prevented a major disaster. The incident, captured on CCTV, is under investigation.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A routine refuelling stop turned into a near-disaster in Raipur after two young men allegedly attempted to set a motorcycle ablaze at a petrol station, triggering a sudden fire that could have spiralled into a major tragedy.

The incident unfolded at around 7:40 pm on February 18 at Sangita Fuels near Karma Chowk in the Urla area. What began as a routine visit to refill a motorcycle tank quickly escalated into chaos, as captured in CCTV footage that has since surfaced.

Swift Action Prevents Major Blaze

According to police, the two men arrived at the petrol pump on a motorcycle. As an attendant began filling the tank, the pillion rider got off the vehicle and attempted to light a cigarette. When the employee asked him not to smoke, a basic safety rule at fuel stations, the man reportedly grew angry.

In a reckless move, he allegedly threw the lighter into the motorcycle’s fuel tank. Flames erupted almost instantly, leaping towards both the bike and the fuel nozzle. The sudden flare-up sent both the rider and the pump attendant scrambling away from the blaze.

Amid the panic, another petrol pump worker acted decisively. He pulled the fuel hose away, switched off the main fuel supply, and grabbed a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. Some of the burning fuel splashed onto the two accused during the commotion.

CCTV Leads to Arrest

Using CCTV footage from the site, police identified the accused as Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Birgaon in Urla, and Imran Quraishi of AHP Colony. After the fire was brought under control, the two men allegedly attempted to flee. However, pump staff detained them and alerted the police.

Officers from Urla Police Station later arrested the duo and seized both the motorcycle and the lighter used in the incident.

Inspector Rohit Mahelkar of Urla Police said a case has been registered under sections related to arson and acts endangering public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety at fuel stations, where even a small spark can have catastrophic consequences.

A similar episode was reported in 2024 in Hyderabad, when an inebriated man identified as Chiran allegedly ignited a lighter while fuel was being dispensed into a scooter at a petrol pump. Around 10 to 11 people, including two employees, were present at the time. The man was later arrested.

Related Video

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the petrol station in Raipur?

Two men attempted to set a motorcycle on fire at a petrol station after being told not to smoke, causing a blaze that was quickly extinguished by staff.

How was the fire at the petrol station controlled?

A petrol pump worker swiftly pulled away the fuel hose, shut off the main supply, and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

How were the individuals responsible for the fire identified and apprehended?

Police used CCTV footage to identify the two men, who were detained by pump staff and later arrested. The motorcycle and lighter were seized.

What charges have been filed against the accused?

A case has been registered against the two individuals under sections related to arson and acts endangering public safety.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Petrol Pump Raipur News Chhattisgarh News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dramatic Fire Scare: Man Throws Lighter Into Fuel Tank At Raipur Petrol Pump | WATCH
Dramatic Fire Scare: Man Throws Lighter Into Fuel Tank At Raipur Petrol Pump | WATCH
Cities
Bihar Teen Dies By Suicide Before Physics Board Exam In Arrah
Bihar Teen Dies By Suicide Before Physics Board Exam In Arrah
Cities
VHP Seeks Renaming Of ‘Nabi Karim’ Metro Station To ‘Ramnagar’, Sparks Fresh Row In Delhi
VHP Seeks Renaming Of ‘Nabi Karim’ Metro Station To ‘Ramnagar’, Sparks Fresh Row In Delhi
Cities
'Brainless, Shameless’: BJP Lashes Out At Congress Over 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit
'Brainless, Shameless’: BJP Lashes Out At Congress Over 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget