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English NewsCities‘Painful, Concerning’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Delhi Boys’ PG Collapse, Calls For Swift Rescue

‘Painful, Concerning’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Delhi Boys’ PG Collapse, Calls For Swift Rescue

Rahul Gandhi calls the Satya Niketan collapse ‘painful and concerning’, urging rescue teams to save trapped students and ensure prompt treatment.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gandhi raised concerns about students' unsafe living conditions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief over the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, calling the incident “extremely painful and concerning” as several people, including Delhi University students, are feared trapped under the rubble.

‘Reach Every Student’

Gandhi urged the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services and other rescue teams to make every possible effort to reach those trapped and ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

He said Congress and NSUI workers were present at the site and ready to provide assistance, adding that he stood with the victims and their families during the “difficult hour”.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: 1 Dead, 3 Critical; Rescue Operations Underway

‘Every Life Is Precious’

Gandhi also raised concerns over the living conditions of students who depend on paying guest accommodation because of inadequate hostel facilities at colleges and universities.

He said students, already facing struggles, were now being exposed to life-threatening conditions, with as many as 40 students reportedly forced to live under one roof in “inhumane conditions”.

“Every student’s life is precious,” Gandhi said, stressing that their safety must be protected at all costs.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Monitor Rescue Ops; 6 Rescued

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Building Collapse Satya Niketan Building Collapse
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