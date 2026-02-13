Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a statewide crackdown, Punjab Police carried out raids at over 8,000 locations across Punjab during the 72-hour “Operation Prahaar-2”, launched under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The operation is part of the broader “Gangstran Te Vaar” campaign aimed at dismantling organised crime networks and pushing the state towards a gangster-free environment.

Gaurav Yadav Leads Massive Crackdown

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the campaign will continue with full intensity until the gangster ecosystem is completely neutralised. The operation saw more than 2,000 police teams, involving nearly 12,000 personnel, fan out across districts targeting wanted criminals and organised syndicates. Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 7,498 individuals were rounded up during the operation, with 3,260 formally arrested, including 135 proclaimed offenders.

Arpit Shukla Details Arrest Seizures

Police also seized weapons, narcotics including heroin and opium, thousands of intoxicant pills, poppy husk and drug money worth lakhs. Additionally, 1,450 preventive arrests were made, while 2,788 individuals were released after verification. Parallelly, the anti-drug drive “Yudh Nashian Virudh” continued with 164 drug smugglers arrested in a single day and 11.9 kg heroin recovered.

Punjab Police Crosses 49000 Arrests

Police said cumulative arrests in the anti-drug campaign have now crossed 49,000. Authorities also pushed de-addiction efforts, persuading several individuals to undergo rehabilitation. Citizens have been urged to anonymously share information on gangster activity through the anti-gangster helpline.