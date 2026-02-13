Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPunjab Police Targets Organised Crime Networks In Bhagwant Singh Mann’s Prahaar-2 Crackdown

Punjab crackdown nets 3260 arrests in 72-hour Prahaar-2 drive; 135 POs held as anti-gang, anti-drug ops intensify fast.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a statewide crackdown, Punjab Police carried out raids at over 8,000 locations across Punjab during the 72-hour “Operation Prahaar-2”, launched under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The operation is part of the broader “Gangstran Te Vaar” campaign aimed at dismantling organised crime networks and pushing the state towards a gangster-free environment.

Gaurav Yadav Leads Massive Crackdown

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the campaign will continue with full intensity until the gangster ecosystem is completely neutralised. The operation saw more than 2,000 police teams, involving nearly 12,000 personnel, fan out across districts targeting wanted criminals and organised syndicates. Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 7,498 individuals were rounded up during the operation, with 3,260 formally arrested, including 135 proclaimed offenders.

Arpit Shukla Details Arrest Seizures

Police also seized weapons, narcotics including heroin and opium, thousands of intoxicant pills, poppy husk and drug money worth lakhs. Additionally, 1,450 preventive arrests were made, while 2,788 individuals were released after verification. Parallelly, the anti-drug drive “Yudh Nashian Virudh” continued with 164 drug smugglers arrested in a single day and 11.9 kg heroin recovered.

Punjab Police Crosses 49000 Arrests

Police said cumulative arrests in the anti-drug campaign have now crossed 49,000. Authorities also pushed de-addiction efforts, persuading several individuals to undergo rehabilitation. Citizens have been urged to anonymously share information on gangster activity through the anti-gangster helpline.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was 'Operation Prahaar-2'?

Operation Prahaar-2 was a 72-hour statewide crackdown by Punjab Police, involving raids at over 8,000 locations to dismantle organised crime networks.

What is the goal of the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign?

The campaign aims to dismantle organised crime networks and create a gangster-free environment in Punjab.

How many individuals were rounded up during 'Operation Prahaar-2'?

During the operation, 7,498 individuals were rounded up, with 3,260 formally arrested, including proclaimed offenders.

What kind of seizures were made during the operation?

Police seized weapons, narcotics like heroin and opium, intoxicant pills, poppy husk, and drug money.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
PUNJAB Punjab Crackdown Prahaar
