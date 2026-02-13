PM Modi Unveils ‘Seva Teerth’, A Sustainable 4-Star GRIHA Complex For PMO & Ministries

India’s seat of executive power witnessed a historic transition today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth, a newly built integrated complex that will serve as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Further, PM on Friday officially unveiled the name of the new administrative complex housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), and the Cabinet Secretariat as “Seva Teerth.” The move is seen as part of the government’s broader initiative to replace colonial-era names with designations reflecting India’s ethos and public service.

PM Modi Moves Away From Colonial Legacy

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi’s government has undertaken several renaming initiatives aimed at shedding remnants of India’s colonial past and promoting a value-driven administrative culture.

Some of the notable changes include:

South Block → Seva Teerth

Central Secretariat → Kartavya Bhavan

Rajpath → Kartavya Path

Race Course Road → Lok Kalyan Marg

Raj Bhavans/Raj Niwas → Lok Bhavan/Lok Niwas

These initiatives are seen as symbolic efforts to reflect governance centered on duty, service, and public welfare rather than colonial nomenclature.

Significance Of ‘Seva Teerth’

The new name, Seva Teerth, translates to “Pilgrimage of Service,” emphasizing the role of government institutions as hubs of public service. Officials said the renaming underscores the ethos of service above self, a guiding principle of the Modi administration. The complex, integrating multiple central offices, is expected to enhance coordination and efficiency among top decision-making bodies.