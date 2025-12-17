Punjab Local Body Polls: SAD And AAP Neck-And-Neck In Kartarpur, Jalandhar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPunjab Local Body Polls: SAD And AAP Neck-And-Neck In Kartarpur, Jalandhar

Polling for the local body elections was held on December 14 to elect members from 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Counting of votes for Punjab’s zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections began on Wednesday under tight security arrangements. Ballot counting started at 8 am at 154 centres across the state.

Polling for the local body elections was held on December 14 to elect members from 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis. The day-long voting recorded a turnout of 48 per cent, with more than 9,000 candidates contesting the polls.

Allegations of Restricted Entry in Patiala

In Patiala, workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged that they were denied entry to a counting centre located on the Patiala–Nabha road. SAD leader Jaspal Singh claimed that Rahul Saini, son of Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, was present inside the centre while opposition representatives were prevented from entering.

Opposition leaders demanded immediate intervention by election authorities, warning that any interference in the counting process would erode public confidence in democratic institutions.

Claims of Unauthorised Entry at Ghanaur Centre

At University College, Ghanaur, during counting for the Shambhu block, former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur alleged that sitting MLA Gurlal Singh Ghanaur entered the counting centre without authorisation.

Jalalpur claimed that despite holding valid entry passes, he and his counting agents were stopped outside the venue, while the MLA was allowed to go in. He further alleged that police personnel at the centre failed to act despite repeated complaints.

All Major Parties in the Fray

Candidates from all major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP, contested the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections on party symbols.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
SAD Kartarpur AAP PUNJAB Local Body Elections Punjab
