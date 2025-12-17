Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW Plant In Munich, Says India’s Manufacturing Is Declining

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the headquarters of automobile major BMW in Munich, Germany, where he toured the BMW Welt and the company’s manufacturing plant.

In visuals shared by the Congress on X, Gandhi was seen inspecting a range of BMW cars and motorcycles during the guided tour.

Praises India-BMW Partnership

Sharing details of the visit, the Congress said Gandhi was “pleased to see TVS’s 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW,” calling it “a proud moment to witness Indian engineering on display.”

‘Manufacturing Is Declining in India’

In a statement accompanying the video, Gandhi criticised the state of manufacturing in India.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more – build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale,” the party wrote.

In the video, Gandhi reiterated his criticism of the Centre, saying, “India needs to start producing. Production is the key for the success of any country. And our manufacturing is declining which actually should be going up.”

Part of Germany Visit, IOC Outreach

The Munich visit comes as part of Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Germany. He is currently in Berlin, where he is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) event on December 17.

The IOC described the visit as a significant outreach initiative to strengthen the Congress party’s global engagement. According to the organisation, Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin, with IOC chapter presidents from across Europe expected to attend discussions on NRI issues, party strengthening and expanding the Congress’ ideological reach.