Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Visits BMW Plant In Munich, Says India’s Manufacturing Is Declining

Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW Plant In Munich, Says India’s Manufacturing Is Declining

In visuals shared by the Congress on X, Gandhi was seen inspecting a range of BMW cars and motorcycles during the guided tour.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the headquarters of automobile major BMW in Munich, Germany, where he toured the BMW Welt and the company’s manufacturing plant.

In visuals shared by the Congress on X, Gandhi was seen inspecting a range of BMW cars and motorcycles during the guided tour.

Praises India-BMW Partnership

Sharing details of the visit, the Congress said Gandhi was “pleased to see TVS’s 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW,” calling it “a proud moment to witness Indian engineering on display.”

‘Manufacturing Is Declining in India’

In a statement accompanying the video, Gandhi criticised the state of manufacturing in India.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more – build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale,” the party wrote.

In the video, Gandhi reiterated his criticism of the Centre, saying, “India needs to start producing. Production is the key for the success of any country. And our manufacturing is declining which actually should be going up.”

Part of Germany Visit, IOC Outreach

The Munich visit comes as part of Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Germany. He is currently in Berlin, where he is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) event on December 17.

The IOC described the visit as a significant outreach initiative to strengthen the Congress party’s global engagement. According to the organisation, Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin, with IOC chapter presidents from across Europe expected to attend discussions on NRI issues, party strengthening and expanding the Congress’ ideological reach.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Munich Rahul Gandhi Congress : Rahul Gandhi Bmw Munich Indian Manufacturing Is Declining
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
States
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
India
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
World
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget