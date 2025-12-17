Hours After Final TikTok Post, Influencer Tucker Genal Dies By Suicide At 31

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





TikTok creator Tucker Genal has died at the age of 31. According to the Los Angeles medical examiner’s website, Genal was found dead by suicide at his California home on Thursday.

Final Post Hours Before Death

Just hours before his death, Genal shared a video on TikTok featuring a photo from each month of the past year.

“Wish I could relive some of these moments twice,” he wrote. “Here’s a photo from every month this past year.”

Family Confirms Death With Emotional Tribute

Genal’s brothers, Carson and Connor, announced his death in a tribute posted on Instagram on Monday.

“I don’t even know where to begin, You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero,” Carson wrote.

“I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for.”

Rise to Fame on TikTok

Genal had built a following of 2.5 million on TikTok, where he regularly posted skits, viral challenges and table games with his brothers, often centred around food. He was previously known for relationship content with his former girlfriend, Cortney Gibson. The couple broke up earlier this year, and Gibson has not commented publicly on his death.

Fans React to His Final Video

Following the news, fans flooded Genal’s final post with messages of grief.

“Gutted man,” one user wrote. “Even though you don’t know someone personally, watching them day in and day out online, you get a weird connection to them. This is so fricken terrible.”

Another commented, “I didn’t know you personally. I would sit up at night and watch you and your brother’s eating vids. it helped me when I was going through alot of pain mentally. thank you for helping me get through a difficult time. I wish someone, anyone could have done the same for you.”

Fans also noticed that for the month of December he had posted a picture in black and white while the other months were all in colour.

Several users noted the timing and tone of the post, pointing out that the final image in the carousel was edited in black and white, while the accompanying audio included the words “over and out.”

“This was his goodbye post,” one TikTok user wrote, with another adding, “This was like him saying goodbye.”

Yet another comment read, “Every pic has color except December. You truly never know what someone is going through. Check on the people you love.”