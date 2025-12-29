Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDense Fog Havoc In Punjab: Truck Overturns In Amritsar, Vehicles Collide, 3 Flights Cancelled

Dense Fog Havoc In Punjab: Truck Overturns In Amritsar, Vehicles Collide, 3 Flights Cancelled

The fog has caused road accidents, traffic jams, and multiple flight delays and cancellations at airports including Chandigarh and Amritsar. Authorities have advised caution for commuters.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab is in the grip of heavy fog and a cold wave, which are expected to persist during the morning and night, the Meteorological Department said. An orange alert has been issued, with dense to very dense fog and cold conditions likely in districts including Kapurthala, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana. Rain is forecast in parts of the state on December 31 and January 1. Morning fog was also reported in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Mohali, and Chandigarh.

Traffic Disruptions on Highways

Dense fog on the National Highway from Verka in Amritsar to Pathankot caused a truck loaded with gravel to overturn, spreading debris across the road and triggering long traffic jams. Several vehicles collided due to poor visibility.

Flight Delays and Cancellations

Flights have also been impacted. At Chandigarh Airport, the 5:45 am Delhi flight departed at 7:31 am, and the 5:55 am Lucknow flight departed at 7:13 am. Other flights to Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi were delayed, while arrivals from Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Delhi were cancelled. An Air India flight from Birmingham is expected to land at Amritsar Airport at 12:17 pm instead of 11:55 am.

Public Advisory Issued

Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued a safety advisory, urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. Commuters are advised to drive slowly, keep headlights on low beam, use hazard lights, maintain safe distances, avoid lane changes, and be cautious of pedestrians and cyclists.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cold Wave Dense Fog PUNJAB
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, says Police
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, says Police
India
‘Faith In Judiciary Breaking’: Kuldeep Singh's Daughter Pens Open Letter Claiming Threats To Family
‘Faith In Judiciary Breaking’: Kuldeep Singh's Daughter Pens Open Letter Claiming Threats To Family
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget