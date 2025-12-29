Dense Fog Havoc In Punjab: Truck Overturns In Amritsar, Vehicles Collide, 3 Flights Cancelled

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Punjab is in the grip of heavy fog and a cold wave, which are expected to persist during the morning and night, the Meteorological Department said. An orange alert has been issued, with dense to very dense fog and cold conditions likely in districts including Kapurthala, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana. Rain is forecast in parts of the state on December 31 and January 1. Morning fog was also reported in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Mohali, and Chandigarh.

Traffic Disruptions on Highways

Dense fog on the National Highway from Verka in Amritsar to Pathankot caused a truck loaded with gravel to overturn, spreading debris across the road and triggering long traffic jams. Several vehicles collided due to poor visibility.

Flight Delays and Cancellations

Flights have also been impacted. At Chandigarh Airport, the 5:45 am Delhi flight departed at 7:31 am, and the 5:55 am Lucknow flight departed at 7:13 am. Other flights to Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi were delayed, while arrivals from Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Delhi were cancelled. An Air India flight from Birmingham is expected to land at Amritsar Airport at 12:17 pm instead of 11:55 am.

Public Advisory Issued

Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued a safety advisory, urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. Commuters are advised to drive slowly, keep headlights on low beam, use hazard lights, maintain safe distances, avoid lane changes, and be cautious of pedestrians and cyclists.