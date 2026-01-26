Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab CM Mann Unfurls Tricolour, Asserts Rights, Highlights Governance Milestones

Punjab CM Mann Unfurls Tricolour, Asserts Rights, Highlights Governance Milestones

Bhagwant Mann also announced grand celebrations for the 650th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji and paid tribute to freedom fighters and Punjab’s contribution to the nation.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unfurled the national Tricolour in Hoshiarpur on Republic Day, combining the ceremonial occasion with a firm assertion of Punjab’s constitutional rights and a detailed account of his government’s governance record. CM Mann emphasised Punjab’s unjust deprivation of its capital since Independence and the absence of a separate High Court. He strongly asserted that attempts to undermine Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University, and its water rights would never succeed. The Chief Minister reiterated that Punjab will pursue legal and constitutional remedies daily to protect its interests.

Faith, Heritage, And State-Level Celebrations

Punjab CM Mann Unfurls Tricolour, Asserts Rights, Highlights Governance Milestones

CM Mann highlighted the historic commemoration of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur, the declaration of Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo as holy cities, and announced grand celebrations for the 650th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Ravidas from February 1, 2026, to February 20, 2027.

  • Crackdown on drugs and gangsters under ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ and ‘Gangsteraan Te Vaar’

  • Universal healthcare coverage up to ₹10 lakh for 65 lakh families

  • Over 63,000 government jobs provided transparently

  • Sadak Surakhiya Force reduced road accident deaths by 48%

  • Investments worth ₹1.5 lakh crore since 2022, generating 5.2 lakh jobs

  • Punjab Investment Summit scheduled from March 13–15, 2026

  • Education reforms including Schools of Eminence, teacher training abroad, and improved JEE/NEET results

  • Infrastructure upgrades including 49,000 km of rural roads, village pond cleaning, and bus permits for youth


  • Punjab CM Mann Unfurls Tricolour, Asserts Rights, Highlights Governance Milestones

Tributes And National Pride

CM Mann paid homage to freedom fighters, the armed forces, and Punjabi martyrs, highlighting Punjab’s contribution as the nation’s Food Bowl and Sword Arm. He praised the sacrifices of farmers and soldiers and reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to protecting the country’s sovereignty and heritage.


Punjab CM Mann Unfurls Tricolour, Asserts Rights, Highlights Governance Milestones

The Chief Minister highlighted anti-drone technology along the 532 km international border, seizure of 256 drones, skill training for youth, rural sports development, and awareness campaigns like ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ to wean youth away from drugs. CM Mann inspected the Republic Day parade, witnessed cultural performances including Bhangra, Giddha, and PT shows, and felicitated freedom fighters, achievers, and citizens contributing to society.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasize regarding Punjab's constitutional rights?

CM Mann asserted Punjab's claim to its capital, Chandigarh, Panjab University, and water rights. He stated that any attempts to undermine these claims would fail.

What are some key initiatives and achievements of the Punjab government highlighted by CM Mann?

The government has launched crackdowns on drugs and gangsters, provided universal healthcare, created over 63,000 government jobs, and reduced road accident deaths by 48%.

What upcoming event related to investments in Punjab was mentioned?

The Punjab Investment Summit is scheduled to take place from March 13th to 15th, 2026.

What measures are being taken to address drug abuse and promote sports among youth?

The government is implementing 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' and 'Gangsteraan Te Vaar' campaigns, along with initiatives like 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' and skill training for youth.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann AAP PUNJAB
