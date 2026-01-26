Punjab CM Mann Unfurls Tricolour, Asserts Rights, Highlights Governance Milestones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unfurled the national Tricolour in Hoshiarpur on Republic Day, combining the ceremonial occasion with a firm assertion of Punjab’s constitutional rights and a detailed account of his government’s governance record. CM Mann emphasised Punjab’s unjust deprivation of its capital since Independence and the absence of a separate High Court. He strongly asserted that attempts to undermine Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University, and its water rights would never succeed. The Chief Minister reiterated that Punjab will pursue legal and constitutional remedies daily to protect its interests.

Faith, Heritage, And State-Level Celebrations

CM Mann highlighted the historic commemoration of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur, the declaration of Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo as holy cities, and announced grand celebrations for the 650th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Ravidas from February 1, 2026, to February 20, 2027.

Crackdown on drugs and gangsters under ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ and ‘Gangsteraan Te Vaar’

Universal healthcare coverage up to ₹10 lakh for 65 lakh families

Over 63,000 government jobs provided transparently

Sadak Surakhiya Force reduced road accident deaths by 48%

Investments worth ₹1.5 lakh crore since 2022, generating 5.2 lakh jobs

Punjab Investment Summit scheduled from March 13–15, 2026

Education reforms including Schools of Eminence, teacher training abroad, and improved JEE/NEET results

Infrastructure upgrades including 49,000 km of rural roads, village pond cleaning, and bus permits for youth





Tributes And National Pride

CM Mann paid homage to freedom fighters, the armed forces, and Punjabi martyrs, highlighting Punjab’s contribution as the nation’s Food Bowl and Sword Arm. He praised the sacrifices of farmers and soldiers and reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to protecting the country’s sovereignty and heritage.





The Chief Minister highlighted anti-drone technology along the 532 km international border, seizure of 256 drones, skill training for youth, rural sports development, and awareness campaigns like ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ to wean youth away from drugs. CM Mann inspected the Republic Day parade, witnessed cultural performances including Bhangra, Giddha, and PT shows, and felicitated freedom fighters, achievers, and citizens contributing to society.