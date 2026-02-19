Punjab CM Mann Discharged From Hospital, Condition Stable

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPunjab CM Mann Discharged From Hospital, Condition Stable



By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had been admitted in Fortis Hospital in Mohali, was discharged on Thursday morning, sources said.

Mann (52) was admitted to the hospital on February 15 for a check-up after he experienced exhaustion.

On February 16, he took a discharge from the hospital and went to Moga to attend an event under the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'.

But after addressing the gathering there, he returned to the hospital as he experienced exhaustion again.

A medical bulletin on Mann's health issued by Fortis Mohali on Tuesday evening had stated that all his vital parameters were stable and within normal limits.

It had further said that Mann's condition was stable.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met Mann at the hospital to inquire about his health.

After coming out of the hospital, Sisodia had said Mann was feeling better. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
