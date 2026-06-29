Siya Went To Udaipur With Chetan Before Engagement, Took Rs 1 Crore From Ketan: Police

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English NewsCitiesPune Fort Murder: Siya Went To Udaipur With Chetan Before Engagement, Took Rs 1 Cr From Ketan

Pune Fort Murder: Siya Went To Udaipur With Chetan Before Engagement, Took Rs 1 Cr From Ketan

Ketan Murder Case: Police probe has revealed that Siya Goyal travelled to Udaipur with her lover Chetan Chaudhary before her engagement to Ketan Agarwal.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police investigate Siya and Chetan's pre-engagement Udaipur trip.
  • Siya opposed marriage, transferred 1 crore from Ketan to Chetan.
  • Police recreated Lohagad Fort crime scene with accused Siya Goyal.

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered a new lead, with police examining a trip to Udaipur that accused Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, reportedly took together before her engagement to Ketan.

According to investigators, Siya and Chetan travelled to Udaipur with a group a few weeks before Siya got engaged to Ketan in February. Police are now scrutinising travel records and other evidence to determine whether the trip has any connection to the alleged conspiracy behind the murder.

Investigators have also cited Siya's statement in which she allegedly said she never wanted to marry Ketan.

Police Probe Alleged Motive

According to the police investigation, Siya allegedly opposed marrying Ketan and, along with Chetan, feared social embarrassment if the engagement was called off.

Investigators suspect the accused intended to delay their own marriage for around three years.

Police further allege that Siya had obtained Rs 1 crore from Ketan on the pretext of wedding shopping and later transferred the money to Chetan. Investigators claim Chetan planned to use the funds to establish his business and believed he would become financially stable within three years.

Police are also probing allegations that the duo planned for Chetan to formally approach Siya's family with a marriage proposal a few months after Ketan's death.

Crime Scene Recreated At Lohagad Fort

As part of the ongoing investigation, Pune Rural Police on Sunday recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort, where Ketan died on June 18.

Siya Goyal was taken to the fort as investigators attempted to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

A senior Pune Rural Police official said, "Siya was taken to the spot at Lohagad Fort from where she, along with Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Agarwal."

The reconstruction exercise was conducted to verify the events of June 18 and corroborate evidence collected during the investigation.

Investigation Continues

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accident after he reportedly fell into a gorge while trekking at Lohagad Fort. However, the investigation later took a turn, with police alleging that the fall was the result of a planned murder.

Police continue to gather forensic, digital and circumstantial evidence as the investigation progresses. No court has yet ruled on the allegations against the accused.

 

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

Frequently Asked Questions

What new lead has emerged in Ketan Agarwal's murder investigation?

Police are examining a trip Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary took to Udaipur before Siya's engagement to Ketan. Investigators are scrutinizing travel records to determine if it connects to the alleged murder conspiracy.

What is the alleged motive behind Ketan Agarwal's murder?

Siya Goyal allegedly opposed marrying Ketan and, along with Chetan, feared social embarrassment if the engagement was called off. She also reportedly obtained Rs 1 crore from Ketan, which she transferred to Chetan for his business.

Was the crime scene for Ketan Agarwal's death recreated?

Yes, Pune Rural Police recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort, where Ketan died on June 18. Siya Goyal was taken to the spot to reconstruct the alleged sequence of events.

How was Ketan Agarwal's death initially perceived?

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accident after he reportedly fell into a gorge while trekking at Lohagad Fort. However, the investigation later took a turn, with police alleging it was a planned murder.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ketan Agarwal Siya Goyal Lohagad Fort Pune Fort Murder Chetan Choudhary
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