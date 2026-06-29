Siya Went To Udaipur With Chetan Before Engagement, Took Rs 1 Crore From Ketan: Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigate Siya and Chetan's pre-engagement Udaipur trip.

Siya opposed marriage, transferred 1 crore from Ketan to Chetan.

Police recreated Lohagad Fort crime scene with accused Siya Goyal.

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered a new lead, with police examining a trip to Udaipur that accused Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, reportedly took together before her engagement to Ketan.

According to investigators, Siya and Chetan travelled to Udaipur with a group a few weeks before Siya got engaged to Ketan in February. Police are now scrutinising travel records and other evidence to determine whether the trip has any connection to the alleged conspiracy behind the murder.

Investigators have also cited Siya's statement in which she allegedly said she never wanted to marry Ketan.

Police Probe Alleged Motive

According to the police investigation, Siya allegedly opposed marrying Ketan and, along with Chetan, feared social embarrassment if the engagement was called off.

Investigators suspect the accused intended to delay their own marriage for around three years.

Police further allege that Siya had obtained Rs 1 crore from Ketan on the pretext of wedding shopping and later transferred the money to Chetan. Investigators claim Chetan planned to use the funds to establish his business and believed he would become financially stable within three years.

Police are also probing allegations that the duo planned for Chetan to formally approach Siya's family with a marriage proposal a few months after Ketan's death.

Crime Scene Recreated At Lohagad Fort

As part of the ongoing investigation, Pune Rural Police on Sunday recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort, where Ketan died on June 18.

Siya Goyal was taken to the fort as investigators attempted to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

A senior Pune Rural Police official said, "Siya was taken to the spot at Lohagad Fort from where she, along with Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Agarwal."

The reconstruction exercise was conducted to verify the events of June 18 and corroborate evidence collected during the investigation.

Investigation Continues

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accident after he reportedly fell into a gorge while trekking at Lohagad Fort. However, the investigation later took a turn, with police alleging that the fall was the result of a planned murder.

Police continue to gather forensic, digital and circumstantial evidence as the investigation progresses. No court has yet ruled on the allegations against the accused.