Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLeopard Terror In Maharashtra: Pune Villagers Turn To Spiked Collars And Iron Barriers For Survival

Leopard Terror In Maharashtra: Pune Villagers Turn To Spiked Collars And Iron Barriers For Survival

Pune’s Pimperkhed village faces rising leopard attacks, forcing residents to use spiked collars, iron grills, and electric fences for safety.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Amid increasing leopard attacks in Pune district, terrified villagers in Pimperkhed in Shirur tahsil have adopted an unusual safety measure by wearing belts or collars fitted with sharp nails around their necks while working in the fields, and installing iron grills around their homes to protect themselves.

In addition to collars and iron grills, many households have installed an electric fence around their homes as a precautionary barrier.

Villagers claim that frequent leopard sightings and multiple recent attacks have made routine outdoor activities risky, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

Vitthal Rangnath Jadhav, a villager, said that they spot a leopard every day, and his mother fell prey to one a month ago.

He told ANI that a girl was also recently killed in a leopard attack.

Jadhav said, "We are wearing these collars around our neck because of leopards. Leopards come here anytime. We need to save ourselves. This is why we wear this. Farming is our only source of income. We cannot sit at home fearing leopard attacks. We spot a leopard every day. One month ago, my mother fell prey to a leopard. Before her, a little girl was killed by a leopard.

Describing the assault against his mother, the villager said that she was dragged for about a kilometre into the sugarcane fields.

He urged the government to take necessary action against the problem faced by the Pimperkhed village residents.

"My mother had stepped out at 6 am to feed our cattle, and that is when the leopard attacked her. It dragged my mother for about a kilometre into the sugarcane fields. Everyone in the village is very scared. We wear these collars every time we step out of the house. I urge to government to do something about it," Jadhav said. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leopard Attack Pune News MAHARASHTRA NEWS Pune Leopard Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Delhi Car Blast Plot Planned for 1 year, ₹29 lakh Raised to Execute this Terror Operation
PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget