Pune Law Student Ragged For Refusing To Smoke; Seniors Threw Eggs On Door, Spat Gutkha

A shocking case has emerged from a reputed ILS Law College in Pune, Maharashtra, where several students have been booked for alleged ragging. An FIR was registered at Deccan Police Station on April 25 under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, officials said on Sunday. The incident has created unrest across the college campus.

The case was registered more than a year after the complainant first approached college authorities. Although the institution initially conducted an internal inquiry, the student was not satisfied with the outcome. According to the FIR, he later escalated the matter through the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) anti-ragging mechanism. The complainant is a second-year LLB student residing in the boys’ hostel on Law College Road.

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Allegations Of Harassment

The student had filed a written complaint with Deccan Police a few months ago, alleging that five fellow second-year hostel residents verbally abused him, mentally harassed him, and subjected him to ragging. He claimed that the harassment included locking him inside his room, throwing eggs at his door, and spitting gutkha outside it. He also alleged that loud music was deliberately played at night to disturb him.

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According to the complaint, he was at times prevented from moving freely inside the hostel and, on some occasions, even stopped from using the washroom. The FIR states that the harassment began after he objected to smoking inside the campus.

A senior police officer said the case was registered after taking cognisance of the facts presented. “The investigation is underway, and due legal procedure will be followed. Further action will depend on the findings,” the officer added.