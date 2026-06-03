Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMC prepared for monsoon; waterlogging expected in low-lying areas.

BMC funds major projects like coastal roads and desalination.

Mumbai traffic jams stem from limited roads and commuter choices.

Mumbai evolving from manufacturing to service, fintech, and film city.

Corruption in BMC Mumbai is prepared for the upcoming monsoon season, and while some low-lying areas may continue to face temporary waterlogging during extreme weather events, that should not be seen as representative of the city as a whole, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said at the India@2047 Summit.

Responding to a question on whether Mumbai would witness flooding this year, Bhide acknowledged the challenges posed by intense rainfall but stressed that civic authorities had taken necessary preparations ahead of the monsoon.

“On days of extreme weather conditions, there are certain low-lying areas experiencing waterlogging for some hours. There are some chronic spots, but that is not the picture of the entire city,” she said.

BMC Ready for Monsoon Challenges

Bhide said the municipal administration has completed preparations to deal with the annual monsoon season.

While acknowledging that a few vulnerable locations continue to face recurring issues, she emphasised that the city's overall infrastructure is equipped to manage seasonal weather challenges.

Her remarks come as Mumbai braces for another monsoon, a period often marked by concerns over flooding, transport disruptions and waterlogging in several neighbourhoods.

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‘Mumbai’s Money Goes Into Major Infrastructure Projects’

Addressing questions about the BMC's finances and its reputation as one of the wealthiest civic bodies in the country, Bhide said municipal funds are being invested in large-scale infrastructure and development projects.

“The money goes for the allocated projects: coastal roads, desalination projects and others,” she said.

She also pointed to Mumbai's enormous population and the scale of civic services required to support one of India's most densely populated urban centres.

Traffic Jams a Result of Limited Road Network

Asked why traffic congestion remains a major issue despite the availability of public transport, Bhide said Mumbai's geography and limited road infrastructure make congestion inevitable.

“Mumbai has a limited road network, so traffic jams are natural,” she said.

In a remark that drew attention, the BMC commissioner added that commuters often have alternatives available.

“Getting stuck in a traffic jam is by choice, if they choose to travel by car instead of public transport,” Bhide said.

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City Transitioning to a New Economic Identity

On whether Mumbai is carrying more population and economic activity than it can comfortably handle, Bhide said the city's character has evolved significantly over the years.

“Mumbai was earlier a manufacturing city, and now it has become more of a service or fintech city. It is also a city of the film industry and hospitality,” she said.

According to Bhide, improvements in connectivity and mobility will help distribute economic activity more effectively and ease pressure on the city.

MMR Growth Plan Aims to Ease Pressure on Mumbai

Bhide highlighted the government's broader development strategy for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), saying it is designed to support future growth and reduce strain on the city.

“More ease of travel will be brought into the city, and the more load will be eased. The government has come up with a plan for growth across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” she said.

The comments underscored the administration’s focus on regional planning, infrastructure expansion and improved connectivity as key pillars of Mumbai’s long-term urban development strategy.