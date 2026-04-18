Pune Airport Runway Shut After IAF Jet's 'Hard Landing'; Flight Ops Affected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IAF aircraft incident blocked Pune airport runway late Friday.

Undercarriage failure during landing caused runway disruption.

Runway closure impacted military and civilian flight operations.

Efforts underway to clear runway, restore operations soon.

Runway operations at Pune International Airport were temporarily suspended late Friday night after an Indian Air Force aircraft encountered a technical issue during landing, disrupting both military and civilian flight movements.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that the runway became unavailable following an incident involving one of its aircraft. According to initial information, the aircraft suffered a malfunction while landing, leading to the blockage of the runway.

"Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest," the IAF said.

Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 17, 2026

A police official stated that the aircraft experienced a “hard landing,” though further operational details were not disclosed, PTI reported.

Passengers Face Incovenience As Flight Ops Hit

Several passengers faced inconvenience after runway was shut down at Pune airport following the IAF aircraft's 'hard landing'. The shut down affected flight schedules as the airport remained unavailable following the incident.

VIDEO | Passengers face inconvenience after runway shutdown at Pune airport following an IAF aircraft 'hard landing'; flight schedules affected.



The Indian Air Force (IAF) late Friday night said the runway at Pune airport is temporarily unavailable following an incident… pic.twitter.com/rvtb7xxhq9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2026

Airport authorities stated that the disruption occurred around 2225 hours when a fighter jet reported an undercarriage failure upon touchdown. The malfunction rendered the runway unusable, affecting scheduled flight operations.

“As per IAF ATC, it will take 4–5 hours to clear the runway and restore normal operations,” airport officials noted.

Maharashtra Government Response

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the temporary suspension and reassured that safety protocols were effectively followed.

“Thankfully, the aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property. Airlines have been informed, and it may take approximately 5 hours to restore normal runway operations,” he said.

“I am in constant touch with the Airport Director and Air Force officials to ensure the situation is resolved at the earliest,” he added.

The airport operates under a dual-use framework, where civilian flights share infrastructure with an active Air Force base. Such arrangements can occasionally lead to disruptions when military operations or emergencies impact runway availability.