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HomeCitiesPune Airport Runway Shut After IAF Jet's 'Hard Landing'; Flight Ops Affected

Pune Airport Runway Shut After IAF Jet's 'Hard Landing'; Flight Ops Affected

The Indian Air Force said late Friday that the Pune airport runway is temporarily unavailable following an incident involving one of its aircraft.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IAF aircraft incident blocked Pune airport runway late Friday.
  • Undercarriage failure during landing caused runway disruption.
  • Runway closure impacted military and civilian flight operations.
  • Efforts underway to clear runway, restore operations soon.

Runway operations at Pune International Airport were temporarily suspended late Friday night after an Indian Air Force aircraft encountered a technical issue during landing, disrupting both military and civilian flight movements.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that the runway became unavailable following an incident involving one of its aircraft. According to initial information, the aircraft suffered a malfunction while landing, leading to the blockage of the runway.

"Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest," the IAF said.

A police official stated that the aircraft experienced a “hard landing,” though further operational details were not disclosed, PTI reported. 

Passengers Face Incovenience As Flight Ops Hit

Several passengers faced  inconvenience after runway was shut down at Pune airport following the IAF aircraft's 'hard landing'. The shut down affected flight schedules as the airport remained unavailable following the incident.

Airport authorities stated that the disruption occurred around 2225 hours when a fighter jet reported an undercarriage failure upon touchdown. The malfunction rendered the runway unusable, affecting scheduled flight operations. 

“As per IAF ATC, it will take 4–5 hours to clear the runway and restore normal operations,” airport officials noted.

Maharashtra Government Response

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the temporary suspension and reassured that safety protocols were effectively followed.

“Thankfully, the aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property. Airlines have been informed, and it may take approximately 5 hours to restore normal runway operations,” he said.

“I am in constant touch with the Airport Director and Air Force officials to ensure the situation is resolved at the earliest,” he added.

The airport operates under a dual-use framework, where civilian flights share infrastructure with an active Air Force base. Such arrangements can occasionally lead to disruptions when military operations or emergencies impact runway availability.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Pune International Airport's runway suspended?

The runway was suspended due to a technical issue with an Indian Air Force aircraft during landing, which blocked the runway.

Were there any injuries or damage from the IAF aircraft incident?

No, the aircrew are safe and there was no damage to civil property.

How long was the runway expected to be unavailable?

Airport officials estimated it would take approximately 4-5 hours to clear the runway and restore normal operations.

What kind of malfunction did the IAF aircraft experience?

The fighter jet reported an undercarriage failure upon touchdown, which is described as a 'hard landing'.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 07:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Pune Airport Pune News
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