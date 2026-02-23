Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesProtest Erupts At Lucknow University After Namaz Held In Mosque Closed For Renovation

Protest Erupts At Lucknow University After Namaz Held In Mosque Closed For Renovation

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 04:55 PM (IST)

Tensions have escalated at the University of Lucknow following a dispute over the locking of the Lal Baradari mosque located on campus.

On Sunday morning, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), along with several other student organisations, staged a protest that continued late into the night. The protesters also gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor’s office and submitted a memorandum to the university administration.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has entered the fray, backing the decision to lock the mosque on security grounds. ABVP members warned that if prayers were offered outside the red building, they would respond by conducting religious rituals of their own.

ABVP has alleged that NSUI and other groups are attempting to disrupt the university’s atmosphere. With both sides confronting each other, a heavy police presence has been deployed on campus.

To maintain law and order, personnel from two local police stations have been stationed within the university premises, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Protest Erupts At Lucknow University After Namaz Held In Mosque Closed For Renovation
Protest Erupts At Lucknow University After Namaz Held In Mosque Closed For Renovation
Cities
Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
Cities
AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi
AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi
Cities
Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable
Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget