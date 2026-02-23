Protest Erupts At Lucknow University After Namaz Held In Mosque Closed For Renovation

Tensions have escalated at the University of Lucknow following a dispute over the locking of the Lal Baradari mosque located on campus.

On Sunday morning, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), along with several other student organisations, staged a protest that continued late into the night. The protesters also gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor’s office and submitted a memorandum to the university administration.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has entered the fray, backing the decision to lock the mosque on security grounds. ABVP members warned that if prayers were offered outside the red building, they would respond by conducting religious rituals of their own.

ABVP has alleged that NSUI and other groups are attempting to disrupt the university’s atmosphere. With both sides confronting each other, a heavy police presence has been deployed on campus.

To maintain law and order, personnel from two local police stations have been stationed within the university premises, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation.