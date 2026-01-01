Leopard, Unborn Cubs Found Dead Near Bengaluru; Probe Ordered

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesLeopard, Unborn Cubs Found Dead Near Bengaluru; Probe Ordered

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 11:33 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday ordered a comprehensive investigation into the death of a female leopard and her unborn cubs in the Basavanatara forest area near here, following allegations of illegal mining activity in the forest zone.

The minister’s directive came after the carcass of a leopard was found during a routine patrol by forest staff of the Kaggalipura range under the Bengaluru city division, raising concerns over the impact of nearby quarrying on wildlife and forest safety.

"During patrolling in the Basavanatara forest area of the Kaggalipura range, the carcass of a leopard was found on December 27, 2025, in survey no: 51. Preliminary assessment revealed that the 3-4-year-old female leopard had died two to three days earlier. Post-mortem examination also found three cubs in its womb," Khandre said in a note.

He said initial findings indicated that the leopard may have died due to the impact of heavy stone blasting carried out at a nearby quarry.

"It has been estimated that the leopard died due to blasting of large stones from an adjacent quarry, and in this connection, an FIR has been registered," the minister said.

Referring to allegations raised by Yeshwanthpur MLA S T Somashekar, Khandre said instructions had been issued for immediate action.

"In view of the serious allegations made by Somashekar, directions have been given to conduct a comprehensive investigation into whether mining activity is taking place within the forest area and to initiate action as per rules against those responsible for the death of the wildlife," he said.

Khandre added that the principal chief conservator of forests and the chief wildlife warden have been directed to ensure a thorough probe and to take strict legal action if any violations are found. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Probe Ordered Unborn Leopard Cubs Found Dead
