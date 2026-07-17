During a rally in Chandigarh, PM Modi warmly greeted Congress MP Manish Tewari, shook his hand, and had a brief conversation. This interaction has sparked political speculation.
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VIDEO | PM Modi Shakes Hands, Holds Long Chat With Congress Leader: Is A Party Switch On The Cards?
PM Modi's warm exchange with Congress MP Manish Tewari has sparked political speculation as Punjab Congress infighting deepens, with Channi reportedly questioning Raja Warring's leadership.
- PM Modi's interaction with Tewari sparked fresh political speculation.
- Tewari's recent discontent fuels speculation about BJP's outreach.
- Punjab Congress faces internal strife, with Channi criticizing Warring.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened between PM Modi and Manish Tewari during the Punjab visit?
Why is Manish Tewari's interaction with PM Modi significant?
The meeting gained significance because Tewari had recently expressed displeasure after being excluded from Congress's organizational appointments for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.
What is causing internal issues within the Punjab Congress?
The Punjab Congress is experiencing factionalism between leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Channi stated that Warring cannot unite the state unit.
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