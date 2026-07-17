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English NewsCitiesVIDEO | PM Modi Shakes Hands, Holds Long Chat With Congress Leader: Is A Party Switch On The Cards?

VIDEO | PM Modi Shakes Hands, Holds Long Chat With Congress Leader: Is A Party Switch On The Cards?

PM Modi's warm exchange with Congress MP Manish Tewari has sparked political speculation as Punjab Congress infighting deepens, with Channi reportedly questioning Raja Warring's leadership.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi's interaction with Tewari sparked fresh political speculation.
  • Tewari's recent discontent fuels speculation about BJP's outreach.
  • Punjab Congress faces internal strife, with Channi criticizing Warring.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari during his Punjab visit has triggered fresh political speculation.

During a rally in Chandigarh, PM Modi greeted Tewari warmly, shook hands with him and held a brief conversation. The interaction came at a time when the Punjab Congress is witnessing internal differences between Charanjit Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Tewari, the MP from Chandigarh, attended the event as part of official protocol. However, his exchange with the Prime Minister has drawn attention and fuelled political discussion, with images of the meeting widely shared on social media.

Tewari Had Recently Expressed Discontent

The meeting assumes significance as Tewari had recently voiced his displeasure after the Congress announced organisational appointments and election committees for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls without assigning him any responsibility.

Expressing his disappointment on social media, Tewari suggested that insecurity within the party leadership was behind the decision. Following his interaction with PM Modi, speculation has grown that the BJP may be attempting to reach out to the senior Congress leader.

BJP president JP Nadda was also present when the Prime Minister spoke with Tewari.

Also Read: Five More Arrested In Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Module: How Gujarat ATS Cracked The Case 

Crack In Punjab Congress

A key meeting of senior Punjab Congress leaders held on Thursday at the party headquarters in New Delhi as the Congress leadership attempts to address growing factionalism within its Punjab unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The meeting is being chaired by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and is attended by several senior leaders who have raised concerns over the functioning of the state leadership.

According to sources, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told the party leadership that Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is unable to keep the state unit united.

"Raja Warring cannot take everyone along. If he remains the party president during the elections, it will make things more difficult," Channi is learnt to have told Venugopal during the meeting.

Also Read: Pakistan Assembly In Gilgit-Baltistan Passes Resolution Seeking 'Fifth Province' Status Amid Turmoil In PoK

He reportedly added, "My objective is for the Congress to win the elections. But Raja Warring cannot unite all the leaders."

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between PM Modi and Manish Tewari during the Punjab visit?

During a rally in Chandigarh, PM Modi warmly greeted Congress MP Manish Tewari, shook his hand, and had a brief conversation. This interaction has sparked political speculation.

Why is Manish Tewari's interaction with PM Modi significant?

The meeting gained significance because Tewari had recently expressed displeasure after being excluded from Congress's organizational appointments for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

What is causing internal issues within the Punjab Congress?

The Punjab Congress is experiencing factionalism between leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Channi stated that Warring cannot unite the state unit.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manish Tewari PUNJAB CONGRESS PM Modi Meets Congress Leader
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