Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari during his Punjab visit has triggered fresh political speculation.

During a rally in Chandigarh, PM Modi greeted Tewari warmly, shook hands with him and held a brief conversation. The interaction came at a time when the Punjab Congress is witnessing internal differences between Charanjit Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

#WATCH | Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore, spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.



Visuals from the event, as PM Modi and Congress MP from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari interacted… pic.twitter.com/K8PdMlpkLo — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2026

Tewari, the MP from Chandigarh, attended the event as part of official protocol. However, his exchange with the Prime Minister has drawn attention and fuelled political discussion, with images of the meeting widely shared on social media.

Tewari Had Recently Expressed Discontent

The meeting assumes significance as Tewari had recently voiced his displeasure after the Congress announced organisational appointments and election committees for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls without assigning him any responsibility.

Expressing his disappointment on social media, Tewari suggested that insecurity within the party leadership was behind the decision. Following his interaction with PM Modi, speculation has grown that the BJP may be attempting to reach out to the senior Congress leader.

BJP president JP Nadda was also present when the Prime Minister spoke with Tewari.

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Crack In Punjab Congress

A key meeting of senior Punjab Congress leaders held on Thursday at the party headquarters in New Delhi as the Congress leadership attempts to address growing factionalism within its Punjab unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The meeting is being chaired by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and is attended by several senior leaders who have raised concerns over the functioning of the state leadership.

According to sources, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told the party leadership that Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is unable to keep the state unit united.

"Raja Warring cannot take everyone along. If he remains the party president during the elections, it will make things more difficult," Channi is learnt to have told Venugopal during the meeting.

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He reportedly added, "My objective is for the Congress to win the elections. But Raja Warring cannot unite all the leaders."