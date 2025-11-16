PM Modi Visits Under-Construction Bullet Train Station In Surat, Reviews Progress

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction Bullet Train Station at Surat in Gujarat on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

PM Modi also interacted with the team working on India’s first Bullet train project and inquired about the project's progress, including adherence to speed and timetable targets. Workers assured him that the project was advancing smoothly without any difficulties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

An engineer from Kerala shared her experience of working at the Noise Barrier Factory in Navsari, Gujarat, where robotic units are being deployed for welding rebar cages. PM Modi asked her how she personally perceived the experience of building India’s first bullet train and what she shares with her family about this historic achievement. She expressed pride in contributing to the nation’s first Bullet Train, describing it as a “dream project” and a “proud moment” for her family.

Reflecting on the spirit of national service, the Prime Minister emphasised that when the feeling arises of working for the nation and contributing something new, it becomes a source of immense motivation. He drew a parallel with India’s space journey, recalling how the scientists who launched the country’s first satellite must have felt, and how today hundreds of satellites are being launched.

Another employee, Shruti from Bengaluru, serving as Lead Engineering Manager, explained the rigorous design and engineering control processes. She highlighted that at every stage of execution, her team evaluates pros and cons, identifies solutions, and explores alternatives to ensure flawless implementation.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that if the experiences gained here are recorded and compiled like a Blue Book, the country can move decisively towards large-scale implementation of bullet trains. He emphasised that India must avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models.

PM Modi highlighted that replication will only be meaningful if there is a clear understanding of why specific actions were taken. Otherwise, he cautioned, replication may occur without purpose or direction.

He suggested that maintaining such records could benefit future students and contribute to the nation's development. “We will dedicate our lives here and leave behind something valuable for the country,” the Prime Minister affirmed, as per the release.

An employee expressed his commitment in heartfelt words through a poem to which the Prime Minister lauded his dedication and responded with appreciation.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present during the visit.

The MAHSR spans approximately 508 kilometres, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra. The corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai, marking a transformative step in India’s transportation infrastructure.

Built with advanced engineering techniques on par with international standards, the project features 465 km (about 85% of the route) on viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance and enhanced safety. So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed.

Upon completion, the Bullet Train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours, revolutionising inter-city travel by making it faster, easier, and more comfortable. The project is expected to boost business, tourism, and economic activity along the entire corridor, catalysing regional development.

The Surat–Bilimora section, covering around 47 km, is in an advanced stage of completion, with civil works and track-bed laying fully completed. The design of the Surat station draws inspiration from the city’s world-renowned diamond industry, reflecting both elegance and functionality.

The station has been designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort, featuring spacious waiting lounges, restrooms, and retail outlets. It will also offer seamless multi-modal connectivity with the Surat Metro, city buses, and the Indian Railways network. (ANI)

