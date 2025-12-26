Sharad, Ajit Pawar Edge Towards Family, Political Reunion Ahead Of BMC Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, are reportedly moving toward a possible family and political realignment, weeks ahead of Maharashtra’s upcoming civic elections, as alliance pressures and internal dynamics reshape strategies. On Friday, uncle and nephew were reportedly close to finalizing seat-sharing arrangements for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), one of 29 civic bodies voting next month, including the Rs 74,000-crore Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Ajit Pawar Feels Sidelined Ajit Pawar, who broke from his uncle’s camp in July 2023 and led 18 NCP MLAs into an alliance with the BJP, currently serves as Deputy Chief Minister. However, sources indicate he feels sidelined within the BJP-led Mahayuti. His nomination of ex-minister Nawab Malik as the face of his NCP’s Mumbai election campaign was rejected by the BJP.

This is also by citing potential backlash from its Hindu voter base, given Malik’s alleged links to mob boss Dawood Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has been navigating another family reunion of sorts, as Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj joined forces over the Marathi language row and announced a joint front for Mumbai civic polls.

Ajit Pawar May Go Solo In Election Despite this, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress remain reluctant to align with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and the Congress has opted to contest the BMC election independently.

Amid these developments, speculation is rife about whether Ajit Pawar may go solo in the Pune civic polls to gauge his faction’s strength. Sources note that even if defeated, the attempt would serve as a barometer for the Ajit Pawar NCP ahead of future state elections.