HomeCitiesSharad, Ajit Pawar Edge Towards Family, Political Reunion Ahead Of BMC Polls

Sharad, Ajit Pawar Edge Towards Family, Political Reunion Ahead Of BMC Polls

Talks for Pune Municipal Corporation seats signal a possible family and political reunion, while Ajit Pawar may still test his faction’s strength independently.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, are reportedly moving toward a possible family and political realignment, weeks ahead of Maharashtra’s upcoming civic elections, as alliance pressures and internal dynamics reshape strategies.

On Friday, uncle and nephew were reportedly close to finalizing seat-sharing arrangements for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), one of 29 civic bodies voting next month, including the Rs 74,000-crore Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Ajit Pawar Feels Sidelined

Ajit Pawar, who broke from his uncle’s camp in July 2023 and led 18 NCP MLAs into an alliance with the BJP, currently serves as Deputy Chief Minister. However, sources indicate he feels sidelined within the BJP-led Mahayuti. His nomination of ex-minister Nawab Malik as the face of his NCP’s Mumbai election campaign was rejected by the BJP.

This is also by citing potential backlash from its Hindu voter base, given Malik’s alleged links to mob boss Dawood Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has been navigating another family reunion of sorts, as Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj joined forces over the Marathi language row and announced a joint front for Mumbai civic polls.

Ajit Pawar May Go Solo In Election

Despite this, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress remain reluctant to align with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and the Congress has opted to contest the BMC election independently.

Amid these developments, speculation is rife about whether Ajit Pawar may go solo in the Pune civic polls to gauge his faction’s strength. Sources note that even if defeated, the attempt would serve as a barometer for the Ajit Pawar NCP ahead of future state elections.

Pawar Factions Near Deal

On Thursday night, Ajit Pawar met Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, at Anushaktinagar in Pune. A preliminary deal was reportedly reached for PMC elections, though detailed seat-sharing arrangements remain pending. A key sticking point involves the ‘clock’ symbol, currently held by Ajit Pawar’s faction.

Party sources indicated that contesting under the ‘clock’ would affirm the faction’s claim as the original NCP. Political observers suggest that these negotiations could pave the way for a broader Pawar reunion, though much depends on seat-sharing outcomes and negotiations among ministers and MLAs from both factions.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Pune Ajit Pawar SHarad Pawar
