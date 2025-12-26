‘Hospital Killed Him’: Indian Man’s Wife Recounts 8-Hour Ordeal In Canada

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Days after 44-year-old Indian-origin man Prashant Sreekumar died while waiting for treatment at Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton, Canada, his wife has alleged that delays and lack of medical response led to his death.

In a video circulating on social media, Niharika Sreekumar said her husband experienced severe chest pain around noon on December 22 and was taken to the hospital by 12:20 pm. She claimed he remained in triage for more than eight hours, repeatedly complaining of chest pain while his blood pressure continued to rise, reportedly reaching 210.

According to her, he was only given Tylenol during the wait.

Family Alleges Fatal Neglect

“They said chest pain is not considered an acute problem… they did not suspect cardiac arrest,” she alleged. Sreekumar was eventually taken into the emergency room after 8:50 pm. According to his wife, he collapsed shortly afterward and could not be revived despite resuscitation efforts. He died of an apparent cardiac arrest, leaving behind his wife and three children.

Earlier, his father, Kumar Sreekumar, told Global News that his son had told staff his pain level was “15 out of 10.” He said doctors conducted an ECG but reportedly told the family there was nothing significant and asked them to wait.

Hospital Declines To Comment On Incident

The hospital, operated by Covenant Health, declined to comment on patient-specific details but confirmed the case is under review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. “We offer our sympathy to the patient’s family and friends. There is nothing more important than the safety and care of our patients and staff,” Covenant Health said in a statement.