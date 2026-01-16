Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Thackeray Camp Halts BJP-Led Alliance In Parbhani; Shiv Sena (UBT) Returns To Power After 19 Years

Thackeray Camp Halts BJP-Led Alliance In Parbhani; Shiv Sena (UBT) Returns To Power After 19 Years

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has captured the Parbhani Municipal Corporation by winning 25 seats, marking the party’s return to power in the civic body after 19 years.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 07:27 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even as the BJP-led Mahayuti secured victories in several municipal corporations across Maharashtra, the alliance suffered a significant setback in Parbhani, where Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged as the single largest party and took control of the Parbhani Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the first time in nearly two decades. In the 65-member Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 25 seats, the highest among all parties. Congress followed with 12 seats, while the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 12 and 11 seats, respectively. The remaining seats were won by the Janasurajya Party (3), Yashwant Sena (1), and one Independent candidate.

This victory marks a historic moment for Shiv Sena in Parbhani. The party last held the mayoral post in 2007, when Parbhani was still a municipal council. Since becoming a municipal corporation in 2011, the civic body had been governed by either the NCP or Congress—until now.

Key Role Of Sanjay Jadhav And Rahul Patil

The win is being credited largely to the coordinated efforts of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav and MLA Dr. Rahul Patil, who came together for the first time to lead the campaign. Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 48 of the 65 seats, while Congress was allotted 28 seats under the alliance arrangement, with friendly contests in select wards. Despite an aggressive campaign by the Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar, the alliance failed to gain ground in Parbhani.

Leaders from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP also campaigned extensively, including multiple rallies and ward-level meetings.

Mahayuti Admits Setback

Reacting to the results, BJP leader and Parbhani Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar acknowledged the defeat, stating that while BJP’s performance has improved across the state due to Devendra Fadnavis’ leadership, the party would introspect its reduced tally of 12 seats in Parbhani. The results signal a strong resurgence for Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in the Marathwada region and underline the party’s ability to challenge the ruling alliance at the local level.



Frequently Asked Questions

Which party secured the most seats in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation election?

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged as the single largest party, winning 25 seats in the 65-member corporation.

When was the last time Shiv Sena held power in Parbhani?

The party last held the mayoral post in 2007 when Parbhani was a municipal council. This is their first victory since it became a municipal corporation in 2011.

Who are credited with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s victory in Parbhani?

The victory is largely attributed to the coordinated efforts of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav and MLA Dr. Rahul Patil.

Did the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance win in Parbhani?

No, the Mahayuti alliance suffered a setback in Parbhani. Despite campaigning by key leaders, they failed to gain ground.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Election 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Election Related Nagar Nigam
