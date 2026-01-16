Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Even as the BJP-led Mahayuti secured victories in several municipal corporations across Maharashtra, the alliance suffered a significant setback in Parbhani, where Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged as the single largest party and took control of the Parbhani Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the first time in nearly two decades. In the 65-member Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 25 seats, the highest among all parties. Congress followed with 12 seats, while the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 12 and 11 seats, respectively. The remaining seats were won by the Janasurajya Party (3), Yashwant Sena (1), and one Independent candidate.

This victory marks a historic moment for Shiv Sena in Parbhani. The party last held the mayoral post in 2007, when Parbhani was still a municipal council. Since becoming a municipal corporation in 2011, the civic body had been governed by either the NCP or Congress—until now.

Key Role Of Sanjay Jadhav And Rahul Patil

The win is being credited largely to the coordinated efforts of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav and MLA Dr. Rahul Patil, who came together for the first time to lead the campaign. Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 48 of the 65 seats, while Congress was allotted 28 seats under the alliance arrangement, with friendly contests in select wards. Despite an aggressive campaign by the Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar, the alliance failed to gain ground in Parbhani.

Leaders from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP also campaigned extensively, including multiple rallies and ward-level meetings.

Mahayuti Admits Setback

Reacting to the results, BJP leader and Parbhani Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar acknowledged the defeat, stating that while BJP’s performance has improved across the state due to Devendra Fadnavis’ leadership, the party would introspect its reduced tally of 12 seats in Parbhani. The results signal a strong resurgence for Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in the Marathwada region and underline the party’s ability to challenge the ruling alliance at the local level.