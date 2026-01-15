Thackeray Brothers Or BJP-Shinde Alliance? Exit Poll Reveals Who May Rule BMC

BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
The BMC election is a key political barometer in Maharashtra, with rival alliances pitching the civic contest as a battle for urban dominance and organisational strength.
Exit polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have projected a clear lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti/BJP+ alliance, indicating it may be on course to dominate India’s richest civic body. According to projections, the contest in Mumbai-watched closely as a prestige battle with wider political implications-is likely to see the ruling alliance edge past rivals in both vote share and seats. The exit poll estimates come after polling concluded on Thursday, with results expected after counting. The BMC election is being held after a long delay, adding to the high stakes.
Exit Poll Seat Projections
Axis My India exit poll (BMC, 227 seats)
- BJP+: 131-151 seats (close to strong majority)
- UBT+ (Shiv Sena UBT + allies): 58-68 seats
- Congress+: 12-16 seats
- Others: 6-12 seats
Turnout Note:
- Estimated voter turnout around 54%
- Axis flags that lower turnout could reduce BJP+ seat share
Vote Share Projection:
- BJP+: 42%
- UBT+: 32%
- Congress+: 13%
- Others: 13%
JVC Exit Poll (BMC) -Seat projection:
- BJP+: 138
- Shiv Sena (UBT)+: 59
- Congress+: 23
- Others: 7
JVC Exit Poll (BMC) -Vote share projection:
- Mahayuti: 42-45%
- Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP(SP): 34-37%
- Congress-VBA alliance: 13-15%
- Others: 6-8%
What To Watch Next
