Thackeray Brothers Or BJP-Shinde Alliance? Exit Poll Reveals Who May Rule BMC

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails

BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails

The BMC election is a key political barometer in Maharashtra, with rival alliances pitching the civic contest as a battle for urban dominance and organisational strength.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 07:34 PM (IST)

Exit polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have projected a clear lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti/BJP+ alliance, indicating it may be on course to dominate India’s richest civic body. According to projections, the contest in Mumbai-watched closely as a prestige battle with wider political implications-is likely to see the ruling alliance edge past rivals in both vote share and seats. The exit poll estimates come after polling concluded on Thursday, with results expected after counting. The BMC election is being held after a long delay, adding to the high stakes.

Exit Poll Seat Projections

Axis My India exit poll (BMC, 227 seats)

  • BJP+: 131-151 seats (close to strong majority)
  • UBT+ (Shiv Sena UBT + allies): 58-68 seats
  • Congress+: 12-16 seats
  • Others: 6-12 seats

Turnout Note:

  • Estimated voter turnout around 54%
  • Axis flags that lower turnout could reduce BJP+ seat share

Vote Share Projection:

  • BJP+: 42%
  • UBT+: 32%
  • Congress+: 13%
  • Others: 13%

JVC Exit Poll (BMC) -Seat projection:

  • BJP+: 138
  • Shiv Sena (UBT)+: 59
  • Congress+: 23
  • Others: 7

JVC Exit Poll (BMC) -Vote share projection:

  • Mahayuti: 42-45%
  • Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP(SP): 34-37%
  • Congress-VBA alliance: 13-15%
  • Others: 6-8%

What To Watch Next

The BMC election is a key political barometer in Maharashtra, with rival alliances pitching the civic contest as a battle for urban dominance and organisational strength. While exit polls provide early indicators, the final outcome will be known only after vote counting, which will determine whether these projections translate into a decisive mandate.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Elections BMC Exit Poll BMC Election Results
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Thackeray Brothers Or BJP-Shinde Alliance? Exit Poll Reveals Who May Rule BMC
Thackeray Brothers Or BJP-Shinde Alliance? Exit Poll Reveals Who May Rule BMC
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Celebrities
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In Maharashtra BMC Elections. Watch
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In BMC Polls. Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget