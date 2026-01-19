Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWho Is Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh’s Stepson Hints At Divorce, What Law Says On Aparna Yadav’s Wealth

Known for his luxury lifestyle and business ventures like a high-end gym, Prateek's wealth contrasts with his distance from politics.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and stepson of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has triggered a flurry of reactions after an Instagram post in which he said he would divorce Aparna Yadav. Known more for his luxury lifestyle than political activity, Prateek’s remark has put his personal life back in the public spotlight.

Unlike other members of the Yadav family who remain active in politics, Prateek generally keeps a distance from political affairs. His latest post, however, has drawn attention to questions around his wealth, profession and the legal implications if the matter proceeds to divorce.

Who Is Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta, and the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav. He is widely known for his business interests and high-profile personal life rather than electoral politics.

Also Read- 'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav's Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav

He is married to Aparna Yadav, who has been active in public life and has contested elections in the past. The couple has a daughter.

Luxury Cars, Business Ventures And Income Sources

One of the most talked-about aspects of Prateek Yadav’s lifestyle is his collection of luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini sports car reportedly worth around ₹5 crore. The car is often cited as a symbol of his affluent lifestyle. Beyond luxury cars, he is also associated with fitness and wellness ventures.

Prateek owns a high-end gym in Lucknow that caters to premium clients. His involvement in the fitness industry has helped him carve out an identity separate from mainstream politics. According to reports, his income is primarily derived from business ventures rather than political roles, reinforcing his image as a businessman focused on lifestyle-driven entrepreneurship.

As per details submitted in election-related affidavits, Aparna Yadav owns assets worth around ₹15 crore, including both movable and immovable properties. Prateek Yadav himself has not contested elections.

What Law Says About Property In Case Of Divorce 

There is no fixed legal rule under which a wife automatically receives a specific share, such as 50 per cent, of her husband’s total property after divorce. Under the Hindu Marriage Act, courts do not automatically divide all assets.

Property solely owned by the husband, such as assets acquired before marriage, inherited or ancestral property, or assets purchased individually without joint ownership, does not automatically go to the wife. A wife retains full rights over her own property, including assets in her name, jewellery, gifts, cash and items received during the marriage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. He is the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav and is known for his business interests and luxury lifestyle.

What are Prateek Yadav's business ventures?

Prateek Yadav is associated with fitness and wellness ventures and owns a high-end gym in Lucknow. His income is primarily derived from business ventures.

What is Prateek Yadav's net worth?

While Prateek Yadav's exact net worth is not specified, his wife Aparna Yadav owns assets worth around ₹15 crore. He is also known for his collection of luxury vehicles.

What does the law say about property division in case of divorce in India?

There is no fixed rule for automatic property division in divorce. Courts do not automatically divide all assets, and property solely owned by one spouse generally remains with them.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Prateek Yadav Samajwadi Party Aparna Yadav Ahkilesh Yadav
