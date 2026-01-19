Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and stepson of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has triggered a flurry of reactions after an Instagram post in which he said he would divorce Aparna Yadav. Known more for his luxury lifestyle than political activity, Prateek’s remark has put his personal life back in the public spotlight.

Unlike other members of the Yadav family who remain active in politics, Prateek generally keeps a distance from political affairs. His latest post, however, has drawn attention to questions around his wealth, profession and the legal implications if the matter proceeds to divorce.

Who Is Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta, and the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav. He is widely known for his business interests and high-profile personal life rather than electoral politics.

He is married to Aparna Yadav, who has been active in public life and has contested elections in the past. The couple has a daughter.

Luxury Cars, Business Ventures And Income Sources

One of the most talked-about aspects of Prateek Yadav’s lifestyle is his collection of luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini sports car reportedly worth around ₹5 crore. The car is often cited as a symbol of his affluent lifestyle. Beyond luxury cars, he is also associated with fitness and wellness ventures.

Prateek owns a high-end gym in Lucknow that caters to premium clients. His involvement in the fitness industry has helped him carve out an identity separate from mainstream politics. According to reports, his income is primarily derived from business ventures rather than political roles, reinforcing his image as a businessman focused on lifestyle-driven entrepreneurship.

As per details submitted in election-related affidavits, Aparna Yadav owns assets worth around ₹15 crore, including both movable and immovable properties. Prateek Yadav himself has not contested elections.

What Law Says About Property In Case Of Divorce

There is no fixed legal rule under which a wife automatically receives a specific share, such as 50 per cent, of her husband’s total property after divorce. Under the Hindu Marriage Act, courts do not automatically divide all assets.

Property solely owned by the husband, such as assets acquired before marriage, inherited or ancestral property, or assets purchased individually without joint ownership, does not automatically go to the wife. A wife retains full rights over her own property, including assets in her name, jewellery, gifts, cash and items received during the marriage.