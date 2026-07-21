Over 1.95 Lakh Vehicles Scrapped In Uttar Pradesh Under Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Old and polluting vehicles are being phased out across Uttar Pradesh as the state government steps up implementation of its Vehicle Scrappage Policy. The initiative aims to remove unfit vehicles from the roads after they fail mandatory fitness tests, with officials saying the move will make roads safer, reduce pollution and encourage people to switch to newer, safer vehicles.

According to official data, more than 1.95 lakh old vehicles had been scrapped in Uttar Pradesh as of June 30. Of these, around 1.85 lakh were private vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and scooters, while over 10,000 government vehicles were also scrapped. The state government implemented the Vehicle Scrappage Policy in 2023 and has since digitised the process to improve transparency.

More Scrapping Centres Being Set Up

Uttar Pradesh currently has 101 registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (VSFs). Around 50 of these are fully operational, while work is underway to establish new scrapping centres in districts that do not yet have the facility. The government has also received applications for nearly 30 additional scrapping centres, which are expected to make the process more accessible for vehicle owners.

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Vehicles That Fail Fitness Tests to Be Scrapped

Under the scrappage policy, old vehicles are first subjected to fitness tests at Automated Testing Stations (ATS) using modern equipment. If a vehicle fails the initial inspection, it is given another opportunity to undergo the test.

If the vehicle fails the fitness test for a second time, it is declared an End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) and sent to a registered scrapping centre, where it is dismantled using scientific methods.

Benefits of the Certificate of Deposit

The government is also offering incentives to vehicle owners under the scheme. Those who deposit their old vehicles at authorised scrapping centres receive a Certificate of Deposit.

The certificate can be used to avail of up to a 10 per cent rebate on road tax while purchasing a new commercial vehicle and up to a 15 per cent rebate on the purchase of a new private vehicle, including a car, motorcycle or scooter. The certificate can also be transferred to another person.

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Government Expects Multiple Benefits

According to the government, the policy will not only help reduce vehicular pollution but also lower the number of road accidents by removing unsafe vehicles from the roads.

The initiative is also expected to provide a steady supply of raw materials to the automobile, steel, aluminium, copper, plastic and rubber recycling industries. This, in turn, could help reduce manufacturing costs while creating investment and employment opportunities through the establishment of new scrapping centres.