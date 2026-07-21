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English NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Police Register 8 FIRs Against Over 900 CJP Protesters After Citywide Demonstrations

Mumbai Police Register 8 FIRs Against Over 900 CJP Protesters After Citywide Demonstrations

CJP Protest Update: Mumbai Police registered eight FIRs against over 900 CJP protesters, alleging unauthorised demonstrations and law and order violations.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Police registered FIRs against over 900 CJP protesters.
  • Cases filed across eight stations for unauthorized demonstrations.
  • First FIR at Chaityabhoomi sparked city-wide legal proceedings.
  • Investigations ongoing, with highest cases at Shivaji Park station.

CJP Protest Update: Mumbai Police have registered multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against more than 900 people in connection with protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at various locations across the city. The cases, spread across eight police stations, relate to allegations of unauthorised demonstrations and violations of law and order. The legal action follows a series of protests staged by CJP supporters in different parts of Mumbai.

First FIR Registered Over Chaityabhoomi Protest

The first case was registered after a CJP demonstration at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where more than 50 protesters were named in the FIR.

According to sources, the gathering allegedly took place without obtaining the necessary permissions from the authorities, leading police to initiate legal proceedings. The protest marked the beginning of a wider crackdown on demonstrations linked to the party across Mumbai.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

More Than 900 Protesters Named Across 8 Police Stations

The action has since expanded, with Mumbai Police registering eight separate FIRs covering protests held at different locations in the city. Among the police stations, Shivaji Park recorded the highest number of cases, with more than 600 people booked. Mahim police station registered cases against over 100 individuals, while Dadar police station booked more than 70 protesters.

Sion police station also initiated legal action, registering cases against over 40 people in connection with the demonstrations.

ALSO READ: From Bhagat Singh To Sonam Wangchuk: Hunger Strikes That Changed The Course Of India's History

Additional Cases Registered At Other Police Stations

Legal action has also been taken at several other police stations across Mumbai.

Worli police station registered cases against 21 people, while Kalachowki and Bhoiwada police stations each booked more than 20 individuals. Wadala TT police station also registered a case involving more than 25 protesters.

Police officials said the FIRs relate to demonstrations held at multiple locations during the course of the protest movement. They added that investigations are continuing and indicated that further legal action may be taken if required.

The protests are part of the ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party, with demonstrations being held in several cities over recent days. Mumbai Police have maintained that action has been initiated in accordance with the law wherever protests were allegedly conducted without the required authorisation.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Meets Speaker, Seeks Lok Sabha Debate on Student Lathi Charge Issue

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mumbai Police register FIRs against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters?

Mumbai Police registered FIRs due to allegations of unauthorized demonstrations and violations of law and order. The protests were held without obtaining necessary permissions from authorities.

How many people and cases are involved in the police action?

Mumbai Police have registered multiple FIRs against more than 900 people. These cases are spread across eight different police stations in the city.

Where did the CJP protests take place in Mumbai?

The protests occurred at various locations across Mumbai, including Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim, Sion, Worli, Kalachowki, Bhoiwada, and Wadala TT.

Which police station recorded the highest number of cases?

Shivaji Park police station recorded the highest number of cases related to the protests. More than 600 people were booked at this location.

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Mumbai Police MUMBAI Cockroach Janta Party
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