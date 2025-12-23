Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
“Only High, No Command Left”: Ex-Karnataka CM Bommai Takes Swipe At Congress High Command

His comment came in the wake of leadership row in the ruling Congress in Karnataka following power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bidar (Karnataka), Dec 23 (PTI) BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress central leadership saying there is only high and no command.

His comment came in the wake of leadership row in the ruling Congress in Karnataka following power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

"According to me, there is only high and no command in the (Congress) high command. The High Command is no more existing," Bommai told reporters in the district headquarter town of Bidar.

He noted that a month ago, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that all the decision will be made by the high command but on Sunday he said all the problems should be resolved at the local level since the high command has not created them.

"Kharge had also said that this problem will be resolved by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. So the high command is divided into two. The high command took undue advantages till now but now it is shrugging its responsibility when the buck stopped at its desk," Bommai said.

The former chief minister said this leadership row has affected the developmental activities of the state and is unable to address the woes of people, especially the farmers.

"The sugarcane and maize growers did not get proper returns for their crop. People are distressed and government employees are hurt but the government is not responding. It is only doing the patch work," the Haveri MP said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
