Video of Odisha Wrestlers Forced To Sit Near Train Toilet Sparks Outrage; Govt Reacts

Video of Odisha Wrestlers Forced To Sit Near Train Toilet Sparks Outrage; Govt Reacts

The remaining athletes were compelled to travel in general compartments, enduring harsh winter conditions that added to their discomfort.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 18 athletes from Odisha were allegedly made to sit near a train toilet due to unconfirmed tickets while travelling to Uttar Pradesh to represent the state at the 69th National School Wrestling Championship. A video shared on social media shows the athletes seated outside the toilet area inside the train.

Minister Assures Inquiry

Reacting to the incident, Odisha Education Minister Nityananda told news agency ANI, “I have been informed that our students who travelled to Uttar Pradesh for the national championships faced inconvenience during their train journey due to a ticket issue. We will certainly look into the matter and initiate an inquiry into what happened. Appropriate action will be taken.”

Ticket Shortage Cited

According to an NDTV report, seats were reserved for only four of the 18 athletes sent for the national-level competition in Uttar Pradesh. The remaining athletes were compelled to travel in general compartments, enduring harsh winter conditions that added to their discomfort.

Sports Body Flags Systemic Issues

Hari Prasad Pattanayak, general secretary of the Odisha State Karate Association, described the episode as deeply unfortunate. “It is definitely an unfortunate incident. The system needs to be improved. Getting train tickets in India is very difficult, and we have to think more broadly,” he said.

Unhygienic and Unsafe Conditions

The space near train toilets is cramped, poorly ventilated and unhygienic, typically used as a passageway between coaches. Despite these conditions, the athletes reportedly had no alternative but to remain seated there for the entire journey.

Viral Video Sparks Public Anger

Footage of the incident, now widely circulated online, shows athletes huddled over their luggage, wrapped from head to toe to shield themselves from the biting cold. Some are seen using their bags as makeshift seats, while others appear exhausted, resting with their heads lowered.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Odisha Wrestlers Odisha Wrestlers Sit Near Train Toilet Video Sparks Outrage
