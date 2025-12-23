Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kolkata witnessed intense unrest on Tuesday as protests by Hindutva organisations against the brutal killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh spiralled into clashes with the police. Barricades were broken, blood was spilled and fires were reported, forcing the police to resort to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Bak Bagan area resembled a battlefield as tensions escalated during the demonstration.

Procession Stopped, Clashes Break Out

Representatives of several Hindutva organisations took out a procession in Kolkata on Tuesday, a day after protests were first announced, condemning the murder of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and the subsequent burning of his body. The march began from Sealdah, with protesters carrying saffron flags and tridents, accompanied by the blowing of conch shells.

The procession was headed towards the office of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission but was stopped by police at Bak Bagan. When security forces blocked the route, protesters attempted to break through the barricades, triggering heated arguments, scuffles and physical clashes with the police.

Blood was seen splattered on police batons during efforts to disperse the crowd.

Injuries, Arrests and Allegations

During the confrontation, Hindutva leader Lalbaba reportedly fell to the ground after sustaining injuries. Several Hindutva leaders were subsequently taken into custody, with police arresting protesters one after another.

Protesters levelled sharp allegations against the police. Some were heard shouting, “These police are not state police, these police are Bangladeshi police. These police beat the monks with sticks and tore the clothes of protesting women.”

An injured sadhu said, “The way the Daldas police lathi-charged Hindu saints showed ruthless barbarity and incivility.”

Another protester said, “We will protest this atrocity. Traditional saints have been atrocities in Kolkata. We will protest this.”

As arrests continued, demonstrators staged a sit-in in front of police vehicles, further escalating tensions at the site.

Protests Spread to Delhi

Parallel protests were also held in the national capital on Tuesday. The Hindu Mahasabha organised a demonstration in Delhi, which was stopped by the Delhi Police.

Heavy security deployment was seen outside the Bangladesh High Commission, where the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gathered to protest. The demonstrators demanded accountability from Bangladeshi authorities over what they described as indiscriminate killings of Hindus.

Security forces, including police and paramilitary personnel, prevented protesters from moving forward. When some attempted to breach the barricades, they were stopped by multiple layers of security, averting further escalation.

Tension Persists

The protests in both Kolkata and Delhi underscored rising anger and tension over the killing in Bangladesh, with law enforcement agencies remaining on high alert to prevent further violence.