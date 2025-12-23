‘Ash Everywhere, Breathing Impossible’: Severe Pollution Chokes South 24 Parganas, Kolkata

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A thick layer of ash has blanketed homes, rooftops, rice paddies and vegetable fields in Nila village, located in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas. Residents say the pollution has become overwhelming, posing a serious threat to daily life.

Health Fears Mount Among Residents

Villagers report a sharp rise in respiratory ailments, with many complaining of severe breathing difficulties. Several families say the conditions have deteriorated to such an extent that living in the area has become unsafe.

Paper Mill Blamed for Pollution

Locals allege that pollution from a paper mill situated near the village is the primary cause of the crisis. According to residents of Nila village under the Nurpur panchayat, the pollution has forced multiple families to abandon their homes and relocate elsewhere.

They claim that repeated complaints to the local Block Development Officer (BDO), District Magistrate, Ramnagar police station, the local MLA and the Pollution Control Board have yielded no resolution so far.

Company Admits Issue, Promises Action

Residents said the paper mill authorities have acknowledged the pollution problem. The company’s HR manager stated, “We are trying to get everyone involved so that the plant runs and we can solve your problem. We will try to solve it very soon.”

Villagers Detail Impact on Lives and Livelihoods

Although Nila village falls under the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency, the paper mill — located about one kilometre away — comes under the Falta Assembly constituency. Villagers have levelled multiple complaints against the factory.

Swapna Midya, a local resident, said, “Polluted water, rotten smell. Sometimes blue, white, black water of different colors is coming out. 5-7 villages are getting polluted. Cultivation is not being done. When we go in front of the gate of the company, the Nippon company's paper mill through a movement. When we go there, they chase us from there.”

Another resident, Gauri Mandal, said the situation had torn families apart. “My 3 sons, all 3 sons have left the house, taking their children with them. Because of the dirt. They can't survive,” she said.

Administration Issues Fresh Deadline

Responding to the complaints, Diamond Harbour Sub-Divisional Officer Shubhrajit Gupta said the paper mill had earlier been given a 10-day deadline to address the issue, which has already expired.

“They have now been given another five days. If action is not taken within this period, legal steps will be initiated if necessary,” Gupta said.