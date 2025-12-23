Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Ash Everywhere, Breathing Impossible’: Severe Pollution Chokes South 24 Parganas, Kolkata

‘Ash Everywhere, Breathing Impossible’: Severe Pollution Chokes South 24 Parganas, Kolkata

Several families say the conditions have deteriorated to such an extent that living in the area has become unsafe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A thick layer of ash has blanketed homes, rooftops, rice paddies and vegetable fields in Nila village, located in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas. Residents say the pollution has become overwhelming, posing a serious threat to daily life.

Health Fears Mount Among Residents

Villagers report a sharp rise in respiratory ailments, with many complaining of severe breathing difficulties. Several families say the conditions have deteriorated to such an extent that living in the area has become unsafe.

Paper Mill Blamed for Pollution

Locals allege that pollution from a paper mill situated near the village is the primary cause of the crisis. According to residents of Nila village under the Nurpur panchayat, the pollution has forced multiple families to abandon their homes and relocate elsewhere.

They claim that repeated complaints to the local Block Development Officer (BDO), District Magistrate, Ramnagar police station, the local MLA and the Pollution Control Board have yielded no resolution so far.

Company Admits Issue, Promises Action

Residents said the paper mill authorities have acknowledged the pollution problem. The company’s HR manager stated, “We are trying to get everyone involved so that the plant runs and we can solve your problem. We will try to solve it very soon.”

Villagers Detail Impact on Lives and Livelihoods

Although Nila village falls under the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency, the paper mill — located about one kilometre away — comes under the Falta Assembly constituency. Villagers have levelled multiple complaints against the factory.

Swapna Midya, a local resident, said, “Polluted water, rotten smell. Sometimes blue, white, black water of different colors is coming out. 5-7 villages are getting polluted. Cultivation is not being done. When we go in front of the gate of the company, the Nippon company's paper mill through a movement. When we go there, they chase us from there.”

Another resident, Gauri Mandal, said the situation had torn families apart. “My 3 sons, all 3 sons have left the house, taking their children with them. Because of the dirt. They can't survive,” she said.

Administration Issues Fresh Deadline

Responding to the complaints, Diamond Harbour Sub-Divisional Officer Shubhrajit Gupta said the paper mill had earlier been given a 10-day deadline to address the issue, which has already expired.

“They have now been given another five days. If action is not taken within this period, legal steps will be initiated if necessary,” Gupta said.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
South 24 Parganas KOLKATA Severe Pollution Ash Everywhere
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement
Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement
States
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
India
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget