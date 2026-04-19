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HomeCitiesNoida Workers' Protest Mastermind Aditya Anand Arrested From Tamil Nadu

Noida Workers' Protest Mastermind Aditya Anand Arrested From Tamil Nadu

Key accused in the Noida workers’ protest was arrested from Tamil Nadu as authorities move to cancel licences and recover Rs 1.16 crore in unpaid dues.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Main accused arrested in Noida workers' protest violence.
  • Authorities cancel licenses of 203 contractors, blacklist firms.
  • Workers receive 21% wage hike amid labour tensions.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, along with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, arrested the main accused in the recent violent workers’ protest in Noida.

The accused, identified as Aditya Anand, was apprehended from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. He had been absconding since the incident and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, news agency PTI reported.

Police said Anand was allegedly the mastermind behind the unrest during a labour agitation in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area. A case had been registered against him at the Phase-2 police station, and a non-bailable warrant had been issued by a local court.

Officials added that he played a key role in instigating violence and organising disruptive activities during worker demonstrations. Police teams had conducted raids across several states before finally tracking him down.

Administration Targets Contractors After Violence

In the aftermath of the protests, authorities have widened their crackdown. The labour department has initiated action to cancel licences of 203 contractors and blacklist firms across 24 factories for alleged violations of labour laws.

According to Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi, notices have been issued to contractors accused of denying workers statutory benefits. They have been directed to clear pending dues amounting to Rs 1.16 crore.

Officials said further action is underway to identify additional violators, while the role of certain contractors, whose workers were allegedly involved in vandalism, is also being examined.

Wage Hike Implemented Amid Labour Tensions

The crackdown follows weeks of labour unrest in Gautam Buddh Nagar over wage hike demands. A government-appointed committee recently recommended a revision, leading to a 21 per cent increase in wages.

The revised pay structure, effective from April 1, applies to workers across 74 scheduled employments in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring Ghaziabad. Payments under the new rates are scheduled between May 7 and May 10 and will benefit both contract and permanent workers.

Authorities said further legal proceedings against the arrested accused are underway. Meanwhile, enforcement action against erring contractors is expected to continue as officials seek to restore order and address labour grievances in the region.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the Noida workers' protest?

Aditya Anand, the main accused and alleged mastermind behind the unrest, was arrested. He was apprehended in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

What action is being taken against contractors after the protests?

Authorities are canceling licenses of 203 contractors and blacklisting firms for labor law violations. Notices have been issued to clear pending dues of Rs 1.16 crore.

Has there been a wage increase for workers?

Yes, a government committee recommended a 21% wage hike. This revision is effective from April 1 and applies to 74 scheduled employments in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

What was the reward for Aditya Anand's arrest?

A reward of Rs 1 lakh was offered for the arrest of Aditya Anand, the main accused in the violent workers' protest.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Police Noida News UTTAR PRADESH Noida Protests Noida Workers Protest
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