Shiv Sena Demands Action On Navi Mumbai Power Outages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MSEDCL assured immediate action, ordering new cables, transformers.

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena workers on Wednesday staged protests outside Airoli and Belapur offices of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) over frequent power outages in parts of Navi Mumbai.

Citizens in the Airoli and Belapur assembly constituencies have been facing repeated power cuts and also battling transformer breakdowns, low-voltage supply and stalled substation works.

"Residents, including senior citizens, women and children, are forced to stay in darkness for hours amid severe heat," according to the release issued by Thane MP Naresh Mhaske's office.

To draw MSEDCL's attention to the issue, Shiv Sena workers staged demonstrations at both offices under Mhaske's leadership.

"Navi Mumbai is known as a planned and modern city, yet citizens still face electricity problems," Mhaske said, adding that he questioned MSEDCL officials during the protest.

Following the agitation, MSEDCL officials assured that immediate remedial measures would be taken, the release stated.

They said separate cables for Navi Mumbai have been ordered from Nagpur and Sindhudurg, strict action will be taken against errant contractors, and installation of new transformers will be taken up on priority.

A memorandum listing residents' grievances was also submitted to MSEDCL demanding time-bound redressal, the release added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)