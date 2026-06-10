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HomeCitiesGulmarg Cable Car Scare: J&K Orders Urgent Inquiry After 300 Stranded

Gulmarg Cable Car Scare: J&K Orders Urgent Inquiry After 300 Stranded

J&K has started an urgent inquiry after a problem with the Gulmarg cable car left about 300 tourists stuck. Everyone was brought down safely, and no one was hurt.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • J&K government formed committee investigating Gulmarg cable car malfunction.
  • The May 25 technical snag stranded over 300 tourists.
  • Army and forces rescued stranded tourists after massive operation.

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to inquire into circumstances that led to the malfunctioning of Gulmarg cable car services last month.

The General Administration Department (GAD) appointed the Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Mahmood Shah, as chairman of the committee, which has been asked to submit a report within 10 days.

On May 25, the Gulmarg cable car services, popularly known as Gondola rides, developed a technical snag that left more than 300 tourists stranded mid-air.

The stranded tourists and local guides were evacuated after a massive rescue operation launched by the Army, Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

According to the GAD order, the committee has been asked to ascertain and establish the complete sequence of events that led to the technical snag.

It has been asked to examine all relevant facts, records, and operational details necessary to arrive at a clear understanding of the incident.

The committee will conduct a detailed technical examination of the cable car system and investigate the nature, cause and extent of its failure.

It will review the existing operational procedures, maintenance protocols, inspection mechanisms, and safety procedures governing the functioning of the cable car system and assess whether they were adhered to at the time of the incident.

It will also examine whether any operational lapse or negligence contributed directly or indirectly to the incident.

The committee has been mandated to identify responsibility for any act of negligence, procedural violation or failure on part of any individual or agency associated with the functioning of the cable cars.

It shall "recommend immediate corrective measures required for ensuring safe operation and restoration of the cable car system, as well as long-term technical, operational, administrative, and safety-related measures necessary to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future". 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a committee formed regarding the Gulmarg cable car?

A five-member committee was formed by the Jammu and Kashmir government to inquire into the circumstances that led to the malfunctioning of the Gulmarg cable car services last month.

Who is heading the committee investigating the cable car malfunction?

Mahmood Shah, the Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. He is tasked with submitting a report within 10 days.

What incident occurred at the Gulmarg cable car service?

On May 25, the Gulmarg cable car services experienced a technical snag, leaving over 300 tourists stranded mid-air. A massive rescue operation was launched by various forces.

Published at : 10 Jun 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gulmarg J & K CABLECARISSUE CABLECARINCIDENT
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