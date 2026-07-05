Noida Woman Dies After Jumping From Multi-Level Parking; Police Suspect Depression

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English NewsCitiesNoida Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Multi-Level Parking In Sector 18; Depression Suspected

Noida Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Multi-Level Parking In Sector 18; Depression Suspected

Police said the woman had been battling depression and had reportedly attempted suicide twice in the past. No complaint has been lodged by the family so far.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Noida woman died by suicide from parking facility.
  • Police suspect depression, family dispute; no foul play found.
  • Karnataka family died by suicide; mounting debt suspected.

A woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a multi-level parking facility in Noida's Sector 18 on Friday night, police said.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 20 police station. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, took custody of the body and initiated legal proceedings.

Police Cite Depression, Family Dispute

The deceased was later identified as Seetu Talwar, wife of Mohit Talwar and a resident of Noida.

According to police, she had arrived at the parking facility alone before the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had been suffering from depression for a considerable period. Police said she had allegedly attempted suicide twice in the past.

Officials also said there had been a dispute within the family, though they did not elaborate on its nature.

No Complaint From Family

Police said the victim's family has not lodged any complaint in connection with the incident.

According to the initial investigation, no suspicious circumstances or evidence of foul play have emerged so far. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal's Grandfather Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Weeks After Grandson's Death

In another similar incident, three members of a family died by suicide at their residence in Karnataka's Koppal district on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Prakash Raykar (55), his wife Prabha (50), and their 21-year-old son Shashank, PTI reported. Prakash owned a jewellery shop in the town of Gangavathi.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the three members died by hanging inside their house.

"I, our support team, the DSP and other officers visited the scene, Koppal SP Ram Arasiddi told reporters. As per our preliminary information, the deceased came here last night in their car, parked it, entered the house through the rear entrance after breaking open the back door, and Prabha, Prakash and their son Shashank hanged themselves," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Police suspect that mounting debt may have driven the family to take the extreme step. Investigation is underway to establish the exact cause of death. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the incident involving Seetu Talwar take place?

Seetu Talwar allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a multi-level parking facility in Noida's Sector 18. The incident occurred on Friday night.

What did the police state as potential reasons for Seetu Talwar's death?

Preliminary investigation suggests Seetu Talwar was suffering from depression and had allegedly attempted suicide twice before. Police also mentioned a family dispute.

Has any complaint been filed regarding Seetu Talwar's death?

No, the victim's family has not lodged any complaint in connection with the incident. Initial investigations have not revealed any suspicious circumstances or foul play.

What was the suspected cause of death for the family in Karnataka's Koppal district?

Three family members died by hanging inside their house. Police suspect that mounting debt may have driven them to take the extreme step.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Police Noida Sector 18 NOIDA Noida News
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