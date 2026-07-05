Ketan Agarwal's Grandfather Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Weeks After Grandson's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ketan Agarwal's grandfather passed amidst ongoing murder probe into Ketan.

Fiancée Siya, co-accused Chetan, allegedly plotted Ketan's murder.

Police recreated crime scene, held accused, recovered key evidence.

Siya's father declined comment; accused remain in judicial custody.

Ketan Agarwal's grandfather Devichand Agarwal passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday night, the family confirmed.

According to family members, Devichand Agarwal died of cardiac arrest at around 9.45 pm. They said he had been unwell ever since Ketan's alleged murder at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 and had struggled to cope with the sudden loss of his grandson.

Ketan Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. While the incident was initially treated as an accidental fall, investigators later alleged that it was a planned murder.

Pune Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Ketan, was unwilling to marry at that stage of her life and was allegedly facing pressure from her family to go ahead with the wedding.

Police Recreate Alleged Conspiracy

As part of the ongoing investigation, police on Thursday took Siya Goyal to an open ground in Pune's Lullanagar area, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan from Lohagad Fort. Both Siya and Chetan have been sent to 14-day judicial custody till July 16.

Investigators also recovered clothes allegedly worn by Siya on the day of the incident from her residence.

Earlier this week, police recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort with Chetan Chaudhary, using a dummy matching Ketan's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded.

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Siya's Father Declines To Comment

Following the search at his residence, Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, said police remained at the house for around 30 to 45 minutes but did not question him. He said he has been unwell and that the doctor has advised him to rest.

"I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," he told ANI.

The investigation into Ketan Agarwal's death is ongoing. The allegations against the accused are yet to be tested in court.