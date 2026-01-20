Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida Techie's Death: NDRF Reaches Site, Negligence Probe Ordered After Car Plunges Into Pit

Noida Techie's Death: NDRF Reaches Site, Negligence Probe Ordered After Car Plunges Into Pit

The victim's family alleges negligence. Congress MP Tiwari criticised the lack of safety measures and rescue preparedness, demanding accountability and prevention strategies.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 02:51 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) An NDRF team reached the accident site in Greater Noida’s Sector 150 on Tuesday as the Uttar Pradesh government removed the Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of a 27-year-old software engineer who died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit in the fog as the boundary wall was broken and there were no barricades, lights or reflectors to mark the area to prevent mishaps.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed an SIT to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal accident and submit a detailed report within five days.

The incident occurred late at night amid dense fog and poor visibility near the Sector-150 turn in the Knowledge Park area.

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Mehta, a software engineer, was driving when his car reportedly went through a broken boundary wall and plunged into an unbarricaded, waterlogged construction pit estimated to be nearly 70 feet deep.

According to family members, the pit had been left open without proper barricading or warning signs, amounting to gross negligence by the Noida Authority.

Yuvraj’s father, Rajkumar Mehta, has alleged that repeated safety violations in the area were ignored despite the site being part of the National Capital Region.

Local police officials said the post-mortem examination revealed that water was found in the victim’s lungs and that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. His body was recovered after a search operation that lasted several hours.

Reacting sharply to the incident, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari questioned the administration’s handling of public safety and rescue preparedness.

On the enquiry committee formed in the Noida engineer's death case, Tiwari said, “Do not call this an accident or a mishap. What happened to the software engineer in Noida was a murder. There was no barricading, the vehicle went straight in, and such a huge pit was left open. Noida is part of the NCR, part of Delhi, part of the nation’s capital.

"Is this the ‘new India’ where a man is calling his father for help, people stand and watch, and there is no rescue equipment, no resources, no procedure? A helpless man was killed while people looked on. The committee must report on how such incidents can be prevented in the future and, if they occur, how rescues should be carried out.”

The incident has triggered widespread grief and outrage among people and renewed scrutiny of construction safety norms across Noida and Greater Noida, with demands for accountability and stricter enforcement to prevent similar tragedies.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDRF Noida News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget