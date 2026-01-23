Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNoida Techie Death Case: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Lotus Green Builder

Noida Techie Death Case: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Lotus Green Builder

According to the police, the action was taken after the builder's role emerged during the investigation. With the NBW now issued, police teams have been directed to trace the accused and initiate further legal proceedings.

By : ANI | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 05:46 PM (IST)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Greater Noida Police have taken strict action in connection with the death of Yuvraj Mehta. A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) has been issued against Nirmal Singh, the builder of Lotus Green, in the case.
 


 According to the police, the action was taken after the builder's role emerged during the investigation. With the NBW now issued, police teams have been directed to trace the accused and initiate further legal proceedings.
 


 On Thursday, the Greater Noida Police arrested two individuals, Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karanwal, associated with Lotus Green Construction Private Limited and the builder, in connection with Mehta's death.
 


 Earlier today, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel inspected the site in Sector 150, Greater Noida, where 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta tragically died after his car fell into a water-filled pit on the intervening night of January 16-17.
 


 The inspection comes as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, seeking responses from multiple state and local authorities over alleged environmental non-compliance and prolonged administrative inaction.
 


 Earlier, an FIR was also registered against five other individuals -- Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Achal Bohra, and Nirmal Kumar -- citing violations under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
 


 The FIR revealed that the pit was deep, unbarricaded, and filled with highly polluted water mixed with garbage, producing a foul stench that affected nearby residents. The pit, located near a public road, posed a severe risk to human life, with no warning signs or safety measures in place. The land was purchased by Lotus Green Construction in 2014 and later sold to Viztown in 2020, though the company continues to hold a significant share. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
