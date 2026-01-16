Noida Schools Closed: Winter Vacation Extended Upto Class 8th Till This Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Schools across Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Delhi-NCR will remain closed for students up to Class 8 on Friday and Saturday due to an intense cold wave, the district administration said on Friday.

The decision was taken in compliance with directions issued by the district magistrate, keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, according to an official order released by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar and reported by news agency PTI.

Which Schools Are Affected

The order states that all schools from Nursery to Class 8, affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, the UP Board and other educational boards operating in the district, will remain closed on January 16 and 17. Authorities have instructed schools to strictly adhere to the directive.

The basic education officer has warned that action will be taken under existing rules against any institution found violating the order or reopening during the closure period.

Teachers to Report, Winter Break Extended Earlier

While students have been given relief from the harsh weather, teachers and staff of government, aided and private schools have been directed to report to school as usual during the closure period.

Earlier, the district education department had already extended the winter break for schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar until January 15 due to persistent cold wave conditions. Dense fog and low temperatures continuing across parts of Delhi-NCR prompted the administration to further extend the closure for younger students.