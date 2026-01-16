Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida Schools Closed: Winter Vacation Extended Upto Class 8th Till This Date

Noida Schools Closed: Winter Vacation Extended Upto Class 8th Till This Date

The district magistrate ordered the closure, and the Basic Education Officer warned of action against violators. Teachers and staff must still report.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Schools across Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Delhi-NCR will remain closed for students up to Class 8 on Friday and Saturday due to an intense cold wave, the district administration said on Friday.

The decision was taken in compliance with directions issued by the district magistrate, keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, according to an official order released by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar and reported by news agency PTI.

Which Schools Are Affected

The order states that all schools from Nursery to Class 8, affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, the UP Board and other educational boards operating in the district, will remain closed on January 16 and 17. Authorities have instructed schools to strictly adhere to the directive.

The basic education officer has warned that action will be taken under existing rules against any institution found violating the order or reopening during the closure period.

Teachers to Report, Winter Break Extended Earlier

While students have been given relief from the harsh weather, teachers and staff of government, aided and private schools have been directed to report to school as usual during the closure period.

Earlier, the district education department had already extended the winter break for schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar until January 15 due to persistent cold wave conditions. Dense fog and low temperatures continuing across parts of Delhi-NCR prompted the administration to further extend the closure for younger students.

Related Video

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar closing?

Schools up to Class 8 are closing on Friday and Saturday due to an intense cold wave and prevailing weather conditions.

Which school boards are included in this closure?

The closure applies to schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, the UP Board, and other educational boards operating in the district.

Do teachers and staff need to report to school?

Yes, teachers and staff of government, aided, and private schools are directed to report to school as usual during the closure period.

Has the winter break been extended previously?

Yes, the winter break was already extended until January 15 for schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to persistent cold wave conditions.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Schools Closed Noida News Gautam Buddh Nagar News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Maharashtra Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Mahayuti vs Thackeray Cousins - Who Will Sweep Civic Polls?
Mahayuti vs Thackeray Cousins - Who Will Sweep Maharashtra Civic Polls? Counting To Begin At 10 AM: LIVE
Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget