Noida Protests Turn Violent: What Happened Just A Day Before The Clash?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida officials met workers, industry for peace before clashes.

Protests over wage hike escalated, leading to violence Monday.

Government vehicles, buildings damaged; police used tear gas.

Authorities urged calm, reliance on official information.

Noida News: A day before violent clashes broke out in Noida, authorities had held a high-level meeting with workers and industry representatives in an attempt to maintain industrial peace. However, despite assurances, protests over wage demands escalated on Monday, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and damage to public property.

What Are Noida Workers Demanding?

Workers, who had been protesting for the past three days demanding a salary hike, turned aggressive and clashed with the police. Several government vehicles were vandalised, buildings were damaged, and police had to resort to tear gas to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, a crucial meeting was held at the Noida Authority office in Sector 6 to improve coordination between industrial units, workers, and the administration. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including CEO Lokesh M, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, and District Magistrate Medha Rupam. Senior labour department officials also joined virtually.

During the meeting, officials assured workers that their grievances would be addressed. The Labour Department reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding both workers’ and employers’ interests. Key provisions discussed included minimum wage guarantees, timely salary payments, equal pay for equal work, overtime compensation, and social security benefits such as EPF, ESI, and gratuity.

Officials Appeal To People

Authorities had also urged all stakeholders to rely only on official information and avoid rumours. Strict action was warned against those spreading misinformation. Industrial units were directed to follow government guidelines, maintain communication with workers, and ensure transparency.

The district administration had even set up a control room and issued helpline numbers to address concerns.

Despite these efforts, tensions flared the very next day, raising questions over what triggered the sudden escalation. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to restore normalcy.