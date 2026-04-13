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HomeCitiesNoida Protests Turn Violent: What Happened Just A Day Before The Clash?

Noida Protests Turn Violent: What Happened Just A Day Before The Clash?

Noida workers, who had been protesting for the past three days demanding a salary hike, turned aggressive and clashed with the police on Monday.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Noida officials met workers, industry for peace before clashes.
  • Protests over wage hike escalated, leading to violence Monday.
  • Government vehicles, buildings damaged; police used tear gas.
  • Authorities urged calm, reliance on official information.

Noida News: A day before violent clashes broke out in Noida, authorities had held a high-level meeting with workers and industry representatives in an attempt to maintain industrial peace. However, despite assurances, protests over wage demands escalated on Monday, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and damage to public property.

What Are Noida Workers Demanding?

Workers, who had been protesting for the past three days demanding a salary hike, turned aggressive and clashed with the police. Several government vehicles were vandalised, buildings were damaged, and police had to resort to tear gas to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, a crucial meeting was held at the Noida Authority office in Sector 6 to improve coordination between industrial units, workers, and the administration. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including CEO Lokesh M, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, and District Magistrate Medha Rupam. Senior labour department officials also joined virtually.

During the meeting, officials assured workers that their grievances would be addressed. The Labour Department reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding both workers’ and employers’ interests. Key provisions discussed included minimum wage guarantees, timely salary payments, equal pay for equal work, overtime compensation, and social security benefits such as EPF, ESI, and gratuity.

Officials Appeal To People

Authorities had also urged all stakeholders to rely only on official information and avoid rumours. Strict action was warned against those spreading misinformation. Industrial units were directed to follow government guidelines, maintain communication with workers, and ensure transparency.

The district administration had even set up a control room and issued helpline numbers to address concerns.

Despite these efforts, tensions flared the very next day, raising questions over what triggered the sudden escalation. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to restore normalcy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the primary demands of the Noida workers?

The workers were protesting for the past three days demanding a salary hike. They were also concerned about timely salary payments and equal pay for equal work.

What steps did Noida authorities take before the clashes?

Authorities held a high-level meeting with workers and industry representatives to ensure industrial peace. They assured that workers' grievances would be addressed.

What happened during the violent clashes in Noida?

Protests escalated to stone-pelting, arson, and damage to public property. Several government vehicles and buildings were vandalized.

How did the authorities try to manage the situation and prevent rumors?

Authorities urged stakeholders to rely on official information and warned against spreading misinformation. They also set up a control room and issued helpline numbers.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Noida Traffic Advisory Noida Violence Noida Clash Noida Company Clash
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