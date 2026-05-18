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HomeCities10 Killed After Head-On Collision Between Truck, Van In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; CM Expresses Grief

10 Killed After Head-On Collision Between Truck, Van In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; CM Expresses Grief

Ten people were killed and several others injured after a head-on collision between a truck and a passenger-laden vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

At least nine people were killed and several others seriously injured in a road accident involving a truck and a passenger vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Monday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near Uncha village under the Ishanagar police station limits when a magic vehicle carrying passengers collided head-on with a truck coming from the Bahraich side.

Police said the passenger vehicle was travelling from Lakhimpur to Sisaiya at the time of the accident.

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Labourers Were Returning Home

According to officials, the passengers travelling in the magic vehicle were labourers returning to their native village in Nanpara after completing work in Lakhimpur.

The collision triggered panic and chaos at the scene, with cries for help heard from the injured passengers. Police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations immediately after receiving information about the crash.

Circle Officer Shamsher Bahadur said the truck involved in the accident had been seized, while efforts were underway to trace the driver, who fled the scene after the collision.

"The police have taken the truck into custody. The truck driver is absconding from the spot and is being searched for," he said.

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Death Toll Rose During Treatment

Doctors treating the injured said multiple victims were brought to the hospital in critical condition.

According to hospital authorities, ten injured persons were initially admitted, of whom nine later succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the bodies had been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem examination, while efforts were ongoing to identify all the deceased.

The accident reportedly took place near Adlispur village on the Pilibhit-Basti highway.

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CM Yogi Expresses Grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed district officials to ensure prompt relief and rescue measures.

The Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to immediately reach the accident site and oversee rescue operations. He also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

In addition, Adityanath assured all possible assistance to the families of those killed in the accident.

Meanwhile, police said traffic movement on the route had been restored, though tension and chaos persisted at the accident site for several hours after the collision.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding truck driver, officials added.

Before You Go

Breaking News: 69000 Teacher Recruitment Candidates Stage Crawling Protest in Uttar Pradesh

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lakhimpur-Kheri Uttar Pradesh UP News
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