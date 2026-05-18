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HomeCitiesGreater Noida: Woman Married 1 Year Ago Dies After Jumping From Roof, Husband And Father-In-Law Arrested

Greater Noida: Woman Married 1 Year Ago Dies After Jumping From Roof, Husband And Father-In-Law Arrested

The marriage had taken place just 14 months ago and nearly Rs 1 crore was spent on the wedding, according to the relatives.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:47 AM (IST)

Greater Noida: A married woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the roof of her house in Jalpura village under the Ecotech-3 Police Station area of Greater Noida.

The woman’s family has accused her in-laws of harassing and assaulting her over dowry demands. According to the relatives, the marriage had taken place just 14 months ago and nearly Rs 1 crore was spent on the wedding. Despite this, they alleged that she was continuously subjected to harassment by her husband’s family.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Taking action in the case, police have arrested the woman’s husband and father-in-law and started an investigation into the matter.

 

(This is a developing copy.)

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Published at : 18 May 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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