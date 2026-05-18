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HomeCitiesBihar Cops Caught Watching Dance Show During Duty, Video Goes Viral

Bihar Cops Caught Watching Dance Show During Duty, Video Goes Viral

The Malmas Mela attracts lakhs of devotees and visitors from Nalanda district and nearby regions every year, making security deployment a key part of the arrangements.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police and security staff reportedly watched dance performances.
  • Video surfaced on the first day of the month-long fair.
  • Security personnel allegedly left their posts for entertainment.
  • Concerns raised over security arrangements despite administration claims.

A video from the historic Malmas Mela in Rajgir has sparked controversy after police personnel and security staff were allegedly seen watching dance performances instead of carrying out security duties during the fair.

The month-long religious fair was inaugurated on May 17 by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. However, on the very first day of the event, visuals surfaced raising concerns over the administration’s security arrangements.

The Malmas Mela attracts lakhs of devotees and visitors from Nalanda district and nearby regions every year, making security deployment a key part of the arrangements.

Security Staff Allegedly Watched Dance Performances

According to local residents, three separate theatres have been set up inside the fair premises where dance performances continue till late evening.

On Sunday night, crowds gathered to watch performances on Bhojpuri songs, including singer Roshan Rohi’s popular track “Lehenga Utha Ke Nache Nagin Jaisan Ge…”.

Locals claimed that some police personnel and security staff stationed for crowd management and safety also sat inside the theatre area to watch the performances, appearing unconcerned about their official responsibilities.

Personnel Left Spot After Seeing Cameras

The matter reportedly came to light when media personnel spotted security staff inside the theatre venue. Witnesses said several personnel quickly left the area after noticing cameras.

Residents said the Malmas Mela is considered an important centre of religious faith where thousands of devotees visit daily. In such a situation, they argued, security staff abandoning duty for entertainment reflects serious negligence.

Administration Had Claimed Tight Security

The administration had earlier claimed elaborate arrangements for the fair, including deployment of additional police personnel, women constables and administrative officers for crowd control, traffic management and security of devotees.

Despite those assurances, the viral visuals from the opening day have raised fresh questions over security preparedness at the event.

Rajgir police station in-charge Raman said he had no information about the incident. He added that if such information is received, an investigation would be conducted and appropriate action taken.

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Published at : 18 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Bihar Viral Video Malmas Mela Malmas Mela Bihar
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