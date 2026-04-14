Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida Maids Protest Demanding Salary Hike, Say 'Won't Return To Work Until...' 

Noida Maids Protest Demanding Salary Hike, Say 'Won't Return To Work Until...' 

Noida Violence: Police personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police are present at the spot, monitoring the situation and ensuring that the protest remains peaceful.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Domestic workers in Noida protested for higher wages and better conditions.
  • They demand increased salaries to match rising living costs.
  • Factory workers' earlier protests turned violent, causing disruptions.
  • Authorities are monitoring the escalating unrest across Noida sectors.

The wave of protests in Noida intensified on Tuesday as domestic workers, including maids employed in residential societies, took to the streets in Sector 121’s Cleo County, demanding higher wages and better working conditions. The protest comes a day after violent demonstrations by factory workers disrupted normal life across the city.

According to the protesting workers, their salaries are too low and do not match rising living costs. They alleged that they are not given adequate leave and are often overworked. “We will not return to work until our wages are increased,” several protesters said, as they gathered on roads raising slogans.

Noida Workers Turn Violent

Police personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police are present at the spot, monitoring the situation and ensuring that the protest remains peaceful.

The development comes in the backdrop of large-scale unrest in Noida on April 13, when factory workers staged a massive protest demanding wage revision and better facilities. The agitation turned violent in several areas, including Phase 2 and Sector 60, where incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were reported. Several vehicles, including police SUVs, were set ablaze, and public property was damaged.

The protests also led to massive traffic disruptions, with long queues of vehicles reported on key routes connecting Noida to Delhi. Authorities had deployed a heavy police force across industrial areas and imposed traffic diversions to manage the situation.

Officials said workers have been demanding wage hikes on the lines of neighbouring Haryana, along with better overtime pay and basic amenities. The police have appealed to citizens to avoid rumours and assured them that the situation is under control.

With domestic workers now joining the agitation, authorities are keeping a close watch as unrest spreads across sectors in Noida.

Related Video

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are domestic workers protesting in Noida?

Domestic workers are protesting to demand higher wages and better working conditions, citing low salaries that do not match rising living costs.

What were the main demands of the protesting domestic workers?

Their main demands include increased wages, adequate leave, and an end to being overworked.

Have there been other protests in Noida recently?

Yes, factory workers also staged a massive protest on April 13 demanding wage revision and better facilities, which turned violent in some areas.

What were the consequences of the factory workers' protest?

The factory workers' protest led to violence, arson, vandalism, and significant traffic disruptions across Noida.

Published at : 14 Apr 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Maids Protest Salary Hike News Domestic Help Strike Noida Today Noida Phase 2 Worker Violence Updates UP Minimum Wage Hike 2026 April Noida Worker Protest Reasons Noida Factory Worker Salary Demand 20000 Medha Roopam DM Noida Wage Order
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Heatwave Tightens Grip On Bihar: IMD Issues Alert As Temperatures Set To Touch 40°C
Heatwave Tightens Grip On Bihar: IMD Issues Alert As Temperatures Set To Touch 40°C
Cities
Noida Maids Protest Demanding Salary Hike, Say 'Won't Return To Work Until...' 
Noida Maids Protest Demanding Salary Hike, Say 'Won't Return To Work Until...' 
Cities
UP Increases Minimum Salary For Workers To Rs 13,690 After Protests Turn Violent In Noida
UP Increases Minimum Salary For Workers To Rs 13,690 After Protests Turn Violent In Noida
Cities
Jaipur Private Hospitals To Shut For 24 Hours Today As Doctors Go On Strike
Jaipur Private Hospitals To Shut For 24 Hours Today As Doctors Go On Strike
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget