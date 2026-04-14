Noida Maids Protest Demanding Salary Hike, Say 'Won't Return To Work Until...' 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Domestic workers in Noida protested for higher wages and better conditions.

They demand increased salaries to match rising living costs.

Factory workers' earlier protests turned violent, causing disruptions.

Authorities are monitoring the escalating unrest across Noida sectors.

The wave of protests in Noida intensified on Tuesday as domestic workers, including maids employed in residential societies, took to the streets in Sector 121’s Cleo County, demanding higher wages and better working conditions. The protest comes a day after violent demonstrations by factory workers disrupted normal life across the city.

According to the protesting workers, their salaries are too low and do not match rising living costs. They alleged that they are not given adequate leave and are often overworked. “We will not return to work until our wages are increased,” several protesters said, as they gathered on roads raising slogans.

Noida Workers Turn Violent

Police personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police are present at the spot, monitoring the situation and ensuring that the protest remains peaceful.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: After a violent protest yesterday over demands for a salary increment, protestors have gathered and pelted stones in Phase 2 of Noida today.



Police deployment has been made here to bring the situation under control. Protestors are being dispersed from… pic.twitter.com/sxEoBAnpdv — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

The development comes in the backdrop of large-scale unrest in Noida on April 13, when factory workers staged a massive protest demanding wage revision and better facilities. The agitation turned violent in several areas, including Phase 2 and Sector 60, where incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were reported. Several vehicles, including police SUVs, were set ablaze, and public property was damaged.

The protests also led to massive traffic disruptions, with long queues of vehicles reported on key routes connecting Noida to Delhi. Authorities had deployed a heavy police force across industrial areas and imposed traffic diversions to manage the situation.

Officials said workers have been demanding wage hikes on the lines of neighbouring Haryana, along with better overtime pay and basic amenities. The police have appealed to citizens to avoid rumours and assured them that the situation is under control.

With domestic workers now joining the agitation, authorities are keeping a close watch as unrest spreads across sectors in Noida.