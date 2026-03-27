Noida International Airport Inauguration: Traffic Curbs Tomorrow, High Alert; Check Details

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Gautam Buddh Nagar has been placed on high alert for Saturday, March 28, 2026, in view of the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Karba Jewar. The administration expects the presence of VVIPs, dignitaries and a large public turnout, prompting extensive security and traffic arrangements across the district.

To ensure smooth movement and public safety, authorities have imposed strict restrictions on vehicular movement, especially on key routes leading to the venue.

Heavy Vehicles Banned on Expressways, Key Routes Diverted

As per the advisory, movement of heavy (HGV), medium (MGV) and light goods vehicles (LGV) will remain prohibited from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and roads surrounding the event venue. Only emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services will be allowed.

Vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be routed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, entering through designated diversion points before reaching assigned parking zones. Similarly, traffic from Mathura and Aligarh using the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted near Jewar Toll and guided through specific underpasses to designated parking areas.

Those coming from Hapur, Bulandshahr and nearby regions will be redirected via alternate rural routes leading to controlled entry gates near the airport.

Dedicated Routes, Parking for Visitors, Media and Officials

Special arrangements have been made for different categories of attendees. VVIPs and VIPs will enter via the Yamuna Expressway interchange at the 32-km milestone and park in designated zones before taking shuttle services to the venue.

Media vehicles will enter through Kishorpur Gate and park at a dedicated zone, while police and administrative staff will use separate entry points and parking areas. Buses arranged for officials will follow a dedicated route via Dayanatpur.

Visitors from Noida and Greater Noida will be diverted through Expo Mart and ATS Pusta routes, ultimately leading to designated parking areas near the venue. Two-wheelers and light vehicles will have separate parking arrangements inside the परिसर.

Diversions in Place for Commercial Vehicles Across Regions

Commercial vehicles from multiple routes, including Jewar-Tappal, Khurja, Sikandrabad and Agra, will be diverted well before reaching the venue area. Traffic heading towards Agra via the Yamuna Expressway will be rerouted through alternative highways such as NH-91.

Similarly, vehicles travelling between Noida, Greater Noida and other cities will be guided via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, NH-24 and other alternate corridors to avoid congestion.

Authorities have also restricted certain entry and exit points, including the Sirsa loop, to streamline traffic flow.

Noida Police Urge Public to Follow Advisory

The administration has urged commuters to strictly follow traffic advisories and use designated routes to avoid inconvenience. With large crowds expected and tight security in place, officials emphasised that cooperation from the public will be crucial to ensure a smooth and incident-free event.