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HomeNewsWorld‘Two People That Get Things Done’: Trump Praises Modi Amid West Asia Tensions

‘Two People That Get Things Done’: Trump Praises Modi Amid West Asia Tensions

Trump hails Modi as a leader who “gets things done” amid West Asia tensions, as both discuss de-escalation and Strait of Hormuz security.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump on Friday praised his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing both leaders as “two people that get things done.” The message, shared by the US Embassy in India on X, added that such effectiveness “cannot be said for most” and expressed confidence that ties between the two nations would continue to strengthen.

Trump's Remarks Come Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

Trump’s comments come at a time of heightened geopolitical strain following coordinated US–Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The statement was released soon after Trump and Modi held their first phone conversation since the escalation began.

During the call earlier, both leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, which has seen continued military exchanges and growing uncertainty across the region.

Focus On Strait Of Hormuz, De-escalation

A key point of discussion was the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global energy supplies that handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments.

India underscored the importance of keeping the route open and secure, given its direct impact on global markets and energy stability.

Following the call, Modi posted on X: “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.”

India’s Diplomatic Balancing Act

New Delhi has maintained a cautious but clear stance, advocating for dialogue and restraint while safeguarding its strategic and economic interests. Stability in West Asia remains critical for India, given its reliance on energy imports and strong trade links with the region.

The conversation between the two leaders reflects ongoing coordination between Washington and New Delhi amid a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Iran Signals Conditional Access

Meanwhile, Iran has continued its retaliatory actions across the Gulf but indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to what it termed “friendly nations,” including India.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated this position, suggesting that while tensions persist, selective access to the vital shipping route is being maintained.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Iran indicated any changes to access through the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran has indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to 'friendly nations,' including India, despite ongoing tensions and retaliatory actions in the Gulf.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Modi Relations US India Ties 2026
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