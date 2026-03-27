‘Two People That Get Things Done’: Trump Praises Modi Amid West Asia Tensions

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US President Donald Trump on Friday praised his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing both leaders as “two people that get things done.” The message, shared by the US Embassy in India on X, added that such effectiveness “cannot be said for most” and expressed confidence that ties between the two nations would continue to strengthen.

Trump's Remarks Come Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

Trump’s comments come at a time of heightened geopolitical strain following coordinated US–Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The statement was released soon after Trump and Modi held their first phone conversation since the escalation began.

During the call earlier, both leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, which has seen continued military exchanges and growing uncertainty across the region.

Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/NEJCjGBXps — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 27, 2026

Focus On Strait Of Hormuz, De-escalation

A key point of discussion was the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global energy supplies that handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments.

India underscored the importance of keeping the route open and secure, given its direct impact on global markets and energy stability.

Following the call, Modi posted on X: “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.”

India’s Diplomatic Balancing Act

New Delhi has maintained a cautious but clear stance, advocating for dialogue and restraint while safeguarding its strategic and economic interests. Stability in West Asia remains critical for India, given its reliance on energy imports and strong trade links with the region.

The conversation between the two leaders reflects ongoing coordination between Washington and New Delhi amid a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Iran Signals Conditional Access

Meanwhile, Iran has continued its retaliatory actions across the Gulf but indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to what it termed “friendly nations,” including India.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated this position, suggesting that while tensions persist, selective access to the vital shipping route is being maintained.