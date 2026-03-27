Balendra Shah, the 35-year-old leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has been sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister.
Balendra Shah Becomes Nepal’s Youngest PM; PM Modi Extends Congratulations
Modi congratulated him, anticipating stronger India-Nepal ties. The oath ceremony blended tradition with political change, marking Shah's rise from rapper and Kathmandu Mayor to national leader.
Balendra Shah, the 35-year-old leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), was sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister on Friday, becoming the youngest to hold the office. His appointment follows a sweeping electoral victory for his party in the March 5 House of Representatives elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shah on social media, expressing optimism about strengthening bilateral ties. “Warm congratulations to Mr. Balendra Shah on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal… I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights,” he said.
Oath Ceremony Blends Tradition with Political Shift
Shah took oath under Article 76(1) of Nepal’s Constitution as the parliamentary party leader of the RSP. President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office in Kathmandu.
During the ceremony, Shah pledged loyalty to the constitution and the nation, vowing to fulfil his duties as prime minister. The event featured traditional elements such as shankhanaad (conch blowing), swastishanti recitations by 108 Batuks, and ashtamangal chants by 16 Buddhist monks.
Known for his distinctive public persona, Shah appeared in an all-black outfit paired with his trademark dark sunglasses, drawing attention both domestically and internationally.
From Rapper to Reformist Leader
Shah’s rise to power marks a significant political shift in Nepal. A former rapper turned politician, he first gained prominence as the Mayor of Kathmandu, where he built a reputation for his confrontational stance against the federal establishment, often challenging Singha Durbar.
His political journey has been defined by advocacy for Kathmandu’s governance rights and bold interventions during public controversies. With his elevation to the top post, Shah also becomes the first leader from the Madheshi community to serve as Nepal’s Prime Minister.
The RSP had declared Shah as its prime ministerial candidate ahead of the elections, in which the party secured 182 seats to emerge as the largest force in Parliament.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the new Prime Minister of Nepal?
What makes Balendra Shah's appointment significant?
He is the youngest person to hold the office of Prime Minister in Nepal and the first leader from the Madheshi community to do so.
What was the outcome of the recent House of Representatives elections in Nepal?
The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) secured 182 seats, emerging as the largest force in Parliament, following their sweeping electoral victory.
What is Balendra Shah's background prior to becoming Prime Minister?
Balendra Shah is a former rapper who gained prominence as the Mayor of Kathmandu, known for his confrontational stance against the federal establishment.