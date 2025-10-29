Noida Air Quality Remains Poor As Cold Wave Sets In; Several Districts Record AQI Above 300

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As temperatures drop across Uttar Pradesh, air pollution levels are worsening sharply. The air in several districts has turned toxic, making breathing increasingly difficult. The most severe conditions have been reported from western UP districts bordering Delhi, where air quality has plunged into the poor to very poor category.

Toxic Air Engulfs Western UP

Districts adjacent to Delhi, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Baghpat, are witnessing alarming levels of pollution with AQI readings ranging between 250 and 350. Similar conditions have been reported in Agra, Aligarh, Saharanpur, and Hapur, where deteriorating air quality is beginning to impact public health.

Rain Forecast May Offer Temporary Relief

According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in several parts of both divisions of the state today. The wet spell is likely to continue until 1 November, which could bring temporary respite from the polluted air.

Pollution Worsens in Noida and Ghaziabad

With the onset of winter, pollution levels in Noida and Ghaziabad have risen further. A thin layer of smog now lingers through much of the day, reducing visibility. Children, the elderly, and those suffering from respiratory ailments are among the worst affected.

Many residents have cut down on morning walks as the combination of cold temperatures and polluted air takes a toll on health. Even the state capital, Lucknow, has seen its air quality deteriorate, with AQI around Kendriya Vidyalaya recorded at 205 — categorised as poor.

Top Five Polluted Cities in Uttar Pradesh

Noida’s Sector 1 recorded an AQI of 313, while Sector 116 reported an even higher 333. In Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park, the AQI stood at 305, placing it in the very poor category.

In Ghaziabad, Loni recorded an AQI of 271, and Vasundhara stood at 298. Elsewhere, Meerut’s Pallavpuram Phase 2 registered an AQI of 297, while Bulandshahr and Baghpat both recorded 260, and Hapur reported 236, all falling within the poor air quality range.